Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”) – announced its results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

As previously announced, the Company acquired Johnson County Bank (“JCB”) on September 1, 2024, with the Company as the surviving corporation. For accounting purposes, the Company is considered the acquiror and JCB is considered the acquiree in the transaction. As such, all information contained herein as of and for periods prior to September 1, 2024 reflects the operations of the Company prior to the merger.

The Company recorded net income of $2.5 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2024 and net income of $2.2 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $7.4 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.82% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 11.23%, compared to 0.83% and 11.05%, respectively, for the same period last year. Excluding nonrecurring merger-related expenses of $923 thousand relating to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank, net income would have been $3.2 million, or $0.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This would represent an annualized ROAA and ROAE of 1.06% and 14.54%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, “The fourth quarter of 2024 was marked by many notable accomplishments. Earnings were strong, especially when adjusted for direct merger-related costs, with an adjusted annualized ROAA of 1.06%. During the quarter our core loan growth was $31.4 million, which is an annualized rate of 13.13%. Our net interest income increased in both the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, while our net interest margin increased to 4.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income also increased from the third to the fourth quarter when adjusted for nonrecurring, merger-related costs.”

Edwards continued, “We continued the integration of Johnson County Bank during the fourth quarter of 2024 with the core data systems conversion completed in November. Our experienced team worked tirelessly to make this transition as seamless as possible for the Johnson County employees and customers alike. This is an exciting chapter in the history of our bank, and we are excited to bring our commitment to excellence and dedication to the businesses and people of Johnson County, Tennessee. We look forward to creating a positive impact in Tennessee while continuing to offer an unmatched customer experience in our existing markets. I believe we remain well positioned for growth and success in the future and know that our employees will continue to deliver on our brand promise of being “Always our Best” for our customers each and every day.”

Highlights

In connection with the acquisition of JCB, effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired $154.1 million in assets at fair value, including $87.2 million in loans. The Company also assumed $133.8 million of liabilities at fair value, including $125.3 million of total deposits with a core deposit intangible asset recorded of $3.4 million, and goodwill of $4.6 million.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.45 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.39 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.78% in the third quarter of 2024, and 3.69% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total assets increased $171.8 million, or 16.42%, to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.05 billion at December 31, 2023.

Net loans were $976.4 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $165.5 million, or 20.40%, when compared to $811.0 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding the $87.2 million in loans acquired as part of the JCB merger, gross loans increased by $79.6 million, or 9.73%, for the year 2024.

Total deposits were $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $163.5 million, or 17.60%, from $928.7 million at December 31, 2023. Excluding the $125.3 million of total deposits acquired as part of the JCB merger, total deposits increased by $38.2 million, or 4.11%, during the year 2024.

During the quarter, the Company incurred $923 thousand in merger-related expenses related to the acquisition of JCB. Excluding these merger-related expenses, net income would have been $3.2 million, or $0.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.4 million compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income was $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $3.7 million, or 31.67%, in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison by $3.7 million, primarily due to organic loan growth, and the addition of loan balances from the JCB acquisition which added approximately $87.2 million. Management anticipates this loan growth will continue to have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.2 million in the quarterly comparison as a result of rate increases on deposit offerings, and the additional interest-bearing deposits from the JCB acquisition. Management anticipates interest expense on deposits could increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits may result in continued increases in rates on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits. Interest on borrowings decreased by $121 thousand in the quarterly comparison.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses was $38.4 million compared to $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Interest income increased by $10.2 million, primarily due to an increase of $10.1 million in interest income on loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year. As previously discussed, this is a reflection of the increased competitive pressures for deposits as well as the additional interest-bearing deposits from the JCB acquisition. Interest on borrowings increased by $266 thousand in the year-over-year comparison, due to short-term borrowings to help fund loan growth.

Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest income was $2.1 million compared with $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Service charges and fees increased by $263 thousand in the quarterly comparison.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, noninterest income was $7.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively. Included in noninterest income for the year 2024 was $221 thousand from life insurance contracts and a net realized security loss of $141 thousand. The net security loss resulted from the recognition of unamortized premiums on a called bond. Included in noninterest income for the year 2023 was income of $129 thousand related to loan hedge fees from a correspondent bank that was recorded in other income, a $197 thousand gain on a sale leaseback, $69 thousand from life insurance contracts and security losses of $16 thousand. Excluding these items noninterest income increased by $614 thousand in the year-over-year comparison, primarily as a result on an increase in service charges and fees of $502 thousand and an increase of $22 thousand in mortgage origination fees.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.3 million compared with $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.4 million, or 30.22%. Salary and benefit costs increased by $489 thousand due to the increase in employees resulting from the JCB acquisition, combined with routine personnel additions and salary adjustments, as well as increased benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $134 thousand and data processing increased by $330 thousand in the quarterly comparisons primarily due to branch expansion costs and the costs associated with running two core processing systems before the core conversion for Johnson County Bank occurred. Also included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $923 thousand in merger-related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, total noninterest expenses increased by $5.7 million compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to employee costs and branch costs discussed above. Salary and benefit cost increased by $1.1 million. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $604 thousand, and data processing increased by $788 thousand in the year-over-year comparison. Merger-related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank were $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income before taxes increased by $364 thousand in the quarterly comparison causing an increase in income tax expense of $16 thousand. In the year-over-year comparison, net income before taxes decreased by $2.7 million, resulting in a decrease in income tax expense of $443 thousand.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $11.1 million, or 0.92%, to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.21 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased by $171.8 million, or 16.42%, from $1.05 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased during the fourth quarter by $31.3 million, or 3.29%, to $984.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $953.1 million at September 30, 2024, and increased by $166.8 million, or 20.39%, compared to $817.7 million at December 31, 2023. Core loan growth was $31.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, which is an annualized rate of 13.13%.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.26% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.21% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses remained comparable at approximately 0.82% of total loans as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Investment securities decreased by $5.6 million during the fourth quarter to $118.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $123.9 million at September 30, 2024, and decreased by $9.1 million from $127.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2024 was the result of $1.5 million in paydowns, and an increase in unrealized losses of $4.1 million because of the changes in interest rates during the quarter.

Total deposits increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by $6.3 million, or 0.58%, to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.09 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $163.5 million, or 17.60%, compared to $928.7 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased by $2.4 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $8.7 million during the quarter. Lower cost interest bearing deposits increased by $8.0 million during the quarter, and time deposits increased by $689 thousand. Excluding the $125.3 million of total deposits acquired as part of the JCB merger, total deposits increased by $38.2 million, or 4.11%, during the year 2024.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $45 thousand, or 0.05%, to $88.7 million at December 31, 2024, from $88.6 million three months earlier, and increased $5.8 million, or 6.98%, from $82.9 million at December 31, 2023. The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $2.5 million offset by $2.7 million in other comprehensive losses.

Forward-looking statements

(See Attached Financial Statements for quarter ending December 31, 2024)

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024; September 30, 2024; December 31, 2023

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,889 $ 27,862 $ 16,811 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,562 6,766 4,808 Federal funds sold - 536 474 Investment securities available for sale 118,287 123,906 127,389 Restricted equity securities 4,034 4,235 3,338 Loans 984,459 953,122 817,704 Allowance for credit losses (8,027 ) (7,787 ) (6,739 ) Net loans 976,432 945,335 810,965 Cash value of life insurance 26,743 26,558 22,909 Other real estate owned 140 140 - Properties and equipment, net 34,663 33,741 31,183 Accrued interest receivable 4,013 3,810 3,463 Core deposit intangible 3,815 4,031 917 Goodwill 7,900 7,900 3,257 Deferred tax assets, net 5,593 5,125 5,046 Other assets 16,528 16,555 15,283 Total assets $ 1,217,599 $ 1,206,500 $ 1,045,843 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 337,918 $ 340,340 $ 305,115 Interest-bearing 754,285 745,567 623,627 Total deposits 1,092,203 1,085,907 928,742 Borrowings 29,254 25,000 27,500 Accrued interest payable 950 979 531 Other liabilities 6,524 5,991 6,188 Total liabilities 1,128,931 1,117,877 962,961 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock and surplus 33,507 33,283 33,356 Retained earnings 73,714 71,212 68,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,553 ) (15,872 ) (19,340 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,668 88,623 82,882 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,217,599 $ 1,206,500 $ 1,045,843 Book value per share $ 15.69 $ 15.72 $ 14.84 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 13.62 $ 13.60 $ 14.09 Asset Quality Indicators Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 313.19 % 453.00 % 389.31 %





(1) Tangible book value is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding, that the Company believes is a meaningful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 14,541 $ 12,759 $ 10,843 $ 49,974 $ 39,877 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 92 150 68 390 279 Federal funds sold 4 25 3 37 29 Interest on securities 692 737 743 2,871 3,024 Dividends 109 41 68 264 156 15,438 13,712 11,725 53,536 43,365 Interest expense Deposits 3,601 3,407 2,360 12,650 6,617 Interest on borrowings 268 374 389 1,416 1,150 3,869 3,781 2,749 14,066 7,767 Net interest income 11,569 9,931 8,976 39,470 35,598 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 214 738 69 1,116 (50 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 11,355 9,193 8,907 38,354 35,648 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 624 598 580 2,317 2,186 Other service charges and fees 1,146 940 927 3,844 3,473 Net realized losses on securities - - - (141 ) (16 ) Mortgage origination fees 68 108 66 277 255 Increase in cash value of life insurance 185 161 138 643 576 Life insurance income - - - 221 69 Other income 42 44 48 124 427 2,065 1,851 1,759 7,285 6,970 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,576 4,525 4,087 17,770 16,704 Occupancy and equipment 1,445 1,387 1,311 5,636 5,032 Data processing expense 940 744 610 3,019 2,231 FDIC Assessments 279 153 143 720 588 Advertising 252 256 219 965 768 Bank franchise tax 136 132 61 466 376 Director fees 148 52 150 326 349 Professional fees 276 188 194 856 722 Telephone expense 120 117 155 473 556 Core deposit intangible amortization 216 107 80 482 369 Merger-related expenses 923 1,143 - 2,423 - Other expense 987 821 898 3,145 2,847 10,298 9,625 7,908 36,281 30,542 Net income before income taxes 3,122 1,419 2,758 9,358 12,076 Income tax expense 619 362 603 1,933 2,376 Net income $ 2,503 $ 1,057 $ 2,155 $ 7,425 $ 9,700 Net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 $ 1.34 $ 1.74 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,557,156 5,553,579 5,561,075 5,557,210 5,579,654 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.23 $ 0.00 $ 0.46 $ 0.42

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and understanding the Company’s financial condition, capital position and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this document includes tangible book value per share, and the following items adjusted for merger-related expenses: return on average assets, return on average equity, and net income per share. For periods that are shorter than twelve months, the Company annualizes net income for the return on average assets and the return on average equity. The following tables present calculations underlying non-GAAP financial measures.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 88,668 $ 88,623 $ 82,882 Less: Goodwill (7,900 ) (7,900 ) (3,257 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,815 ) (4,031 ) (917 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 76,953 $ 76,692 $ 78,708 Common stock shares outstanding 5,651,704 5,639,204 5,584,204 Tangible book value per share $ 13.62 $ 13.60 $ 14.09





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

(dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Annualized Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 2,503 $ 1,057 $ 2,155 $ 7,425 $ 9,700 Add: Items not annualized Merger-related expenses 923 1,143 - 2,423 - Tax effect of merger-related expenses (184 ) (212 ) - (407 ) - Total non-annualized items 739 931 - 2,016 - Adjusted net income $ 3,242 $ 1,988 $ 2,155 $ 9,441 $ 9,700 Adjusted net income, annualized for ratio calculation (non-GAAP) $ 12,898 $ 7,909 $ 8,550 $ 9,441 $ 9,700 Net income, annualized for ratio calculation $ 9,958 $ 4,205 $ 8,550 $ 7,425 $ 9,700 Average total assets $ 1,213,167 $ 1,123,844 $ 1,032,307 $ 1,109,465 $ 1,012,827 Average total equity $ 88,684 $ 87,292 $ 77,352 $ 85,460 $ 76,598 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,557,156 5,553,579 5,561,075 5,557,210 5,579,654 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.82 % 0.37 % 0.83 % 0.67 % 0.96 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.06 % 0.70 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.96 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.23 % 4.82 % 11.05 % 8.69 % 12.66 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 14.54 % 9.06 % 11.05 % 11.05 % 12.66 % Net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 $ 1.34 $ 1.74 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.70 $ 1.74

