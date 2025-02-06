Target Corporation Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against TGT

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock between August 26, 2022 and November 19, 2024. Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores in the United States.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Target Corporation (TGT) Misled Investors Regarding its DEI Policies

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose the known risks associated with its 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign, which was launched in May 2023. The risks included, among other things, alienation of Target’s core customer base, customer boycotts, negative press, and a negative effect on Target’s reputation. When these risks materialized, Target was subject to a decline of revenue and profits.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Target Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file papers with the court by April 1, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

