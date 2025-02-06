20 Years Strong: Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange Continues to Connect the Industry’s Most Influential MICE Buyers with Global Suppliers

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) will host its 20th edition May 6-9, 2025 at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta as a new, innovative event. GMITE plans to bridge the gap between the MICE and luxury leisure travel industries, creating unique opportunities for buyers and suppliers to connect, collaborate, and achieve their business objectives in an intimate, highly personalized setting.

GMITE’s calling card for the last 20 years has been the ability to connect global suppliers with pre-qualified, fully hosted North American meeting planners and incentive buyers for an unparalleled networking experience including up to 24 one-to-one appointments with buyers they choose. Buyers come from key purchasing sectors including corporate direct, third party, and incentive houses (full service and travel), who are curated via a rigorous vetting process measuring criteria that includes but is not limited to current & future portfolios of business, references, and the destinations/venues they book.

Included in the experience will be multiple receptions, conference sessions, meals and activities, enabling suppliers to meet all buyers in attendance.

A key addition to the 2025 agenda is the “Trends & Topics” day on May 7, where thought leaders from across the hospitality and travel sectors will discuss pivotal topics such as global politics and travel policies, the growth of bleisure, and the demand for authentic travel experiences, with a focus on the luxury market. This day also offers enhanced networking with attendees from the co-located Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, which include luxury travel agency owners, managers and independent contractors, and suppliers.

For more information, visit gmiteevent.com

For suppliers who wish to reserve a place, click here. North American meeting planners and incentive buyers may apply to be fully hosted by clicking here.

Stay connected on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rosen

Sr. Marketing Director

Jrosen@questex.com

+1 212-400-6233