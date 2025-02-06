First Pacific Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a robust liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include:

  • Total assets ended 2024 at $433 million, up $13 million from $420 million at year end 2023.
  • Total deposits ended 2024 at $351 million, up $18 million since year end 2023.
  • Total loans ended 2024 at $277 million, up $2 million from year end 2023.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4%.
  • As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41 million, including funds invested overnight, up $19 million since year end 2023.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on December 31, 2024, totaled $167 million.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $500 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the Company reported $1.1 million in net income, up from a net loss of $164 thousand reported for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.     

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.15% of total loans. There was no provision for credit losses recognized for the year ending 2024, compared to $906 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to close out 2024 on a strong note, achieving seven consecutive quarters of profitability and demonstrating the success of our strategic approach,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With a solid capital position, strong liquidity, and sound financial standing, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy and drive sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“We delivered another strong quarter of financial results highlighted by loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and a solid capital and liquidity position,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We enter 2025 with strong momentum and a clear growth strategy, driven by strategic investments in technology and innovation designed to enhance the banking experience and reinforce our competitive advantage.”

“As a Southern California-based company, we are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent wildfires. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster and we are committed to helping Los Angeles move forward.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(Unaudited)     
 Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024Mar 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$4,708,926 $23,584,084 $4,671,483 $7,317,500 $4,308,149 
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 36,290,000  25,520,000  37,860,000  37,575,000  18,060,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 40,998,926  49,104,084  42,531,483  44,892,500  22,368,149 
      
Debt securities (AFS) 1,866,022  3,041,852  3,077,666  5,138,340  5,257,049 
Debt securities (HTM) 100,257,560  101,260,391  102,202,926  103,474,749  104,343,133 
Total debt securities 102,123,582  104,302,243  105,280,592  108,613,089  109,600,182 
      
Construction & land development 23,320,351  23,067,204  24,651,513  25,480,398  27,070,749 
1-4 Family residential 58,588,090  58,082,570  68,588,393  68,521,663  66,567,165 
Multifamily residential 28,561,276  28,966,811  26,800,829  26,947,419  27,128,177 
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 100,066,570  99,715,860  94,643,169  97,893,840  99,627,812 
Commercial & industrial 62,322,690  57,342,017  53,504,969  54,785,564  53,938,659 
Consumer & Other 4,525,108  780,639  1,831,036  1,123,918  865,849 
Total loans 277,384,085  267,955,101  270,019,909  274,752,802  275,198,411 
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637) (3,109,975) (3,109,975) (3,109,975) (3,109,975)
Total loans, net 274,204,448  264,845,126  266,909,934  271,642,827  272,088,436 
      
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 1,328,964  1,452,886  1,714,833  1,992,588  2,268,671 
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,273,134  1,287,129  1,298,084  1,313,367  1,328,651 
Bank owned life insurance 5,287,738  5,257,550  5,227,763  5,198,654  5,170,521 
Accrued interest and other assets 7,755,355  7,505,380  7,476,554  7,415,609  7,392,301 
      
Total Assets$432,972,147 $433,754,398 $430,439,243 $441,068,634 $420,216,911 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$131,515,568 $129,473,091 $144,240,187 $133,945,262 $121,348,095 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 28,454,639  24,660,000  24,797,108  28,166,207  34,716,150 
Money market and savings 146,423,126  143,270,628  143,497,864  148,732,230  139,011,862 
Time deposits 44,302,867  44,388,137  41,060,590  38,662,227  38,235,413 
Total deposits 350,696,200  341,791,856  353,595,749  349,505,926  333,311,520 
      
Borrowings 40,000,000  50,000,000  35,000,000  50,000,000  45,000,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,122,902  3,430,132  3,781,444  3,936,909  4,530,208 
Total liabilities 393,819,102  395,221,988  392,377,193  403,442,835  382,841,728 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Capital stock and APIC 37,272,567  37,117,627  36,970,386  36,788,606  36,699,786 
Retained earnings 2,650,877  2,151,305  1,902,788  1,705,174  1,543,264 
Accum other comprehensive income (770,399) (736,522) (811,124) (867,981) (867,867)
Total shareholders' equity 39,153,045  38,532,410  38,062,050  37,625,799  37,375,183 
      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$432,972,147 $433,754,398 $430,439,243 $441,068,634 $420,216,911 
      


First PacificBancorp     
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly     
(Unaudited)     
      
 Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024Mar 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees$4,814,128$4,817,174$4,655,844$4,700,535$4,653,303 
Debt securities 484,508 499,268 514,613 543,857 544,330 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 419,597 450,166 573,022 410,685 258,178 
Total interest income 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479 5,655,077 5,455,811 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121 1,746,032 1,542,541 
Borrowings 332,375 444,250 524,599 507,390 705,324 
Total interest expense 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720 2,253,422 2,247,865 
      
Net interest income 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,207,946 
      
Provision for credit losses - - - - 101,538 
      
Net interest income after provision 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,106,408 
      
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Service charges, fees and other income 119,173 106,628 96,460 108,365 108,769 
Sublease income - 53,975 52,970 53,872 53,872 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 15,335 - - (12,982)
Gains on early payoff of debt 54,125 - 144,325 - - 
Total noninterest income 173,298 175,938 293,755 162,237 149,659 
      
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674 2,178,486 1,954,029 
Occupancy and equipment 258,180 374,069 363,695 368,816 384,088 
Other expense 836,692 834,281 1,007,247 794,158 894,440 
Total noninterest expense 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616 3,341,460 3,232,557 
      
Income before income tax expense 702,159 345,078 271,898 222,432 23,510 
      
Income tax expense (benefit) 202,586 96,563 74,281 60,524 (31,955)
      
Net Income$499,573$248,515$197,617$161,908$55,465 
      
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.12$0.06$0.05$0.04$0.01 
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841 
      


First PacificBancorp  
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date  
(Unaudited)  
   
 Dec 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME  
Loans, including fees$18,987,681$16,705,212 
Investment securities 2,042,246 2,279,349 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,853,470 1,000,827 
Total interest income 22,883,397 19,985,388 
   
INTEREST EXPENSE  
Deposits 7,001,082 4,744,486 
Borrowings 1,808,614 2,440,727 
Total interest expense 8,809,696 7,185,213 
   
Net interest income 14,073,701 12,800,175 
   
Provision for credit losses - 905,966 
   
Net interest income after provision 14,073,701 11,894,209 
   
NONINTEREST INCOME  
Service charges, fees and other income 430,626 455,823 
Sublease income 160,817 212,074 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 15,335 129,093 
Gains on early payoff of debt 198,450 123,077 
Total noninterest income 805,228 920,067 
   
NON INTEREST EXPENSE  
Salaries and benefits 8,500,224 8,558,603 
Occupancy and equipment 1,364,760 1,470,277 
Other expense 3,472,378 3,124,577 
Total noninterest expense 13,337,362 13,153,457 
   
Income before income tax expense 1,541,567 (339,181)
   
Income tax expense (benefit) 433,954 (175,262)
   
Net Income (loss)$1,107,613$(163,919)
   
Earnings (loss) per share basic (YTD)$0.26$(0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,286,945 3,992,738 
      


First PacificBancorp      
Quarterly Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
  Quarterly
  2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
($ in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr
EARNINGS      
Net interest income$3,609 3,532 3,532 3,402 3,208 
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 102 
Noninterest income$173 176 294 162 150 
Noninterest expense$3,080 3,363 3,554 3,341 3,233 
Income tax expense$203 97 74 61 (32)
Net income$500 249 198 162 55 
       
Earnings per share basic$0.12 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.01 
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841 
Ending shares outstanding 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351 4,283,351 4,231,841 
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
Return on average assets 0.47%0.23%0.18%0.15%0.05%
Return on average common equity 5.12%2.58%2.10%1.73%0.59%
Yield on loans 6.91%6.98%6.97%6.84%6.69%
Yield on earning assets 5.50%5.58%5.52%5.49%5.35%
Cost of deposits 1.98%2.05%1.96%2.05%1.89%
Cost of funding 2.18%2.32%2.28%2.35%2.37%
Net interest margin 3.47%3.42%3.40%3.31%3.15%
Efficiency ratio 81.4%90.7%92.9%93.8%96.3%
       
CAPITAL      
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.77%8.61%8.57%8.26%8.61%
Book value (BV) per common share$9.12 8.98 8.89 8.78 8.83 
Tangible BV per common share$8.82 8.68 8.58 8.48 8.52 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$0 0 0 0 0 
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,180 3,110 3,110 3,110 3,110 
Allowance to total loans 1.15%1.16%1.15%1.13%1.13%
Nonperforming loans$672 991 77 160 61 
       
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Total loans$277,384 267,955 270,020 274,753 275,198 
Total assets$432,972 433,754 430,439 441,069 420,217 
Deposits$350,696 341,792 353,596 349,506 333,312 
Loans to deposits 79.1%78.4%76.4%78.6%82.6%
Shareholders' equity$39,153 38,532 38,062 37,626 37,375 
Full-time equivalent employees 49 44 44 46 45 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)      
Total loans$276,294 273,960 267,766 275,578 276,016 
Earning assets$412,417 410,298 416,965 412,791 404,210 
Total assets$425,750 424,199 430,830 426,592 417,595 
Deposits$355,369 346,142 346,032 341,226 323,300 
Shareholders' equity$38,746 38,267 37,788 37,443 37,179 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
