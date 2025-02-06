NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Announces Additional $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $86.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, which compares to $92.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $83.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $86.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, which compares to $92.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $83.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2024 was $360.1 million, or $4.43 per diluted share, which compares to $322.1 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income for the year was $365.6 million, or $4.50 per diluted share, which compares to $322.1 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $250 million share repurchase plan effective through December 31, 2027.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “The fourth quarter capped another year of standout success for National MI. In 2024, we delivered strong operating performance, generated significant NIW volume and consistent growth in our insured portfolio, and achieved record financial results and a 17.4% return on equity. We have a strong customer franchise, a talented team driving us forward every day, an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, and a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we're well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders, and today's incremental $250 million share repurchase authorization will provide investors with further ability to access value as we continue to perform, grow our earnings and compound book value.”

Selected fourth quarter 2024 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $210.2 billion, compared to $207.5 billion at the end of the third quarter and $197.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net premiums earned were $143.5 million, compared to $143.3 million in the third quarter and $132.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total revenue was $166.5 million, compared to $166.1 million in the third quarter and $151.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Insurance claims and claim expenses were $17.3 million, compared to $10.3 million in the third quarter and $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss ratio was 12.0%, compared to 7.2% in the third quarter and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Underwriting and operating expenses were $31.1 million, compared to $29.2 million in the third quarter and $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Expense ratio was 21.7%, compared to 20.3% in the third quarter and 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net income was $86.2 million, compared to $92.8 million in the third quarter and $83.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted EPS was $1.07, compared to $1.15 in the third quarter and $1.01 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $28.21. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $29.80, up 4% compared to $28.71 in the third quarter and 17% compared to $25.54 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 15.6%, compared to 17.5% in the third quarter and 18.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.1 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.8 billion.





Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Change(1) Change(1) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 210.2 $ 207.5 $ 197.0 1 % 7 % New Insurance Written - NIW 11.9 12.2 8.9 (2 )% 34 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned $ 143.5 $ 143.3 $ 132.9 0 % 8 % Net Investment Income 22.7 22.5 18.2 1 % 25 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 17.3 10.3 8.2 67 % 110 % Underwriting and Operating Expenses 31.1 29.2 29.7 7 % 5 % Net Income 86.2 92.8 83.4 (7 )% 3 % Diluted EPS $ 1.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 (7 )% 6 % Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2) $ 29.80 $ 28.71 $ 25.54 4 % 17 % Loss Ratio 12.0 % 7.2 % 6.2 % Expense Ratio 21.7 % 20.3 % 22.4 %



(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

(4) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,520 $ 132,940 $ 564,688 $ 510,768 Net investment income 22,718 18,247 85,316 67,512 Net realized investment gains (losses) 33 — 23 (33 ) Other revenues 233 193 944 756 Total revenues 166,504 151,380 650,971 579,003 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 17,253 8,232 31,544 22,618 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,092 29,716 118,397 110,699 Service expenses 184 185 723 771 Interest expense 7,102 8,066 36,896 32,212 Total expenses 55,631 46,199 187,560 166,300 Income before income taxes 110,873 105,181 463,411 412,703 Income tax expense 24,706 21,768 103,305 90,593 Net income $ 86,167 $ 83,413 $ 360,106 $ 322,110 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.09 $ 1.03 $ 4.51 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.01 $ 4.43 $ 3.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 78,997 81,005 79,844 82,407 Diluted 80,623 82,685 81,273 83,854 Loss ratio (1) 12.0 % 6.2 % 5.6 % 4.4 % Expense ratio (2) 21.7 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 21.7 % Combined ratio (3) 33.7 % 28.5 % 26.6 % 26.1 % Net income $ 86,167 $ 83,413 $ 360,106 $ 322,110 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (benefit) expense of $(11,374) and $19,580 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and $3,921 and $17,113 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (42,787 ) 73,660 15,113 64,380 Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $7 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and $0 and $(7) for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively (26 ) — — 26 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (42,813 ) 73,660 15,113 64,406 Comprehensive income $ 43,354 $ 157,073 $ 375,219 $ 386,516

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,876,343 and $2,542,862 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 2,723,541 $ 2,371,021 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $90 and $1,338 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 54,308 96,689 Premiums receivable, net 82,804 76,456 Accrued investment income 22,386 19,785 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 64,327 62,905 Software and equipment, net 25,681 30,252 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Reinsurance recoverable 32,260 27,514 Prepaid federal income taxes 322,175 235,286 Other assets 18,857 16,965 Total assets $ 3,349,973 $ 2,940,507 Liabilities Debt $ 415,146 $ 397,595 Unearned premiums 65,217 92,295 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103,164 86,189 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 152,071 123,974 Deferred tax liability, net 386,192 301,573 Other liabilities 10,751 12,877 Total liabilities 1,132,541 1,014,503 Shareholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value; 87,902,626 shares issued and 78,600,726 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 87,334,138 shares issued and 80,881,280 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 (250,000,000 shares authorized) 879 873 Additional paid-in capital 1,004,692 990,816 Treasury stock, at cost: 9,301,900 and 6,452,858 common shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (246,594 ) (148,921 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (124,804 ) (139,917 ) Retained earnings 1,583,259 1,223,153 Total shareholders' equity 2,217,432 1,926,004 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,349,973 $ 2,940,507





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) As of and for the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 2024 2023 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,520 $ 143,343 $ 132,940 $ 564,688 $ 510,768 Net investment income 22,718 22,474 18,247 85,316 67,512 Net realized investment gains (losses) 33 (10 ) — 23 (33 ) Other revenues 233 285 193 944 756 Total revenues 166,504 166,092 151,380 650,971 579,003 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 17,253 10,321 8,232 31,544 22,618 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,092 29,160 29,716 118,397 110,699 Service expenses 184 208 185 723 771 Interest expense 7,102 7,076 8,066 36,896 32,212 Total expenses 55,631 46,765 46,199 187,560 166,300 Income before income taxes 110,873 119,327 105,181 463,411 412,703 Income tax expense 24,706 26,517 21,768 103,305 90,593 Net income $ 86,167 $ 92,810 $ 83,413 $ 360,106 $ 322,110 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses (33 ) 10 — (23 ) 33 Capital markets transaction costs — — — 6,966 — Adjusted income before taxes 110,840 119,337 105,181 470,354 412,736 Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1) (7 ) 2 — 1,458 7 Adjusted net income $ 86,141 $ 92,818 $ 83,413 $ 365,591 $ 322,136 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 80,623 81,045 82,685 81,273 83,854 Diluted EPS $ 1.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 4.43 $ 3.84 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.01 $ 4.50 $ 3.84 Return on equity 15.6 % 17.5 % 18.0 % 17.4 % 18.2 % Adjusted return on equity 15.6 % 17.5 % 18.0 % 17.6 % 18.2 % Expense ratio (2) 21.7 % 20.3 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 21.7 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 21.7 % 20.3 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 21.7 % Combined ratio (4) 33.7 % 27.5 % 28.5 % 26.6 % 26.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 33.7 % 27.5 % 28.5 % 26.6 % 26.1 % Book value per share (6) $ 28.21 $ 27.67 $ 23.81 Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 29.80 $ 28.71 $ 25.54

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.





Historical Quarterly Data 2024 2023 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 143,520 $ 143,343 $ 141,168 $ 136,657 $ 132,940 Net investment income 22,718 22,474 20,688 19,436 18,247 Net realized investment gains (losses) 33 (10 ) — — — Other revenues 233 285 266 160 193 Total revenues 166,504 166,092 162,122 156,253 151,380 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 17,253 10,321 276 3,694 8,232 Underwriting and operating expenses 31,092 29,160 28,330 29,815 29,716 Service expenses 184 208 194 137 185 Interest expense 7,102 7,076 14,678 8,040 8,066 Total expenses 55,631 46,765 43,478 41,686 46,199 Income before income taxes 110,873 119,327 118,644 114,567 105,181 Income tax expense 24,706 26,517 26,565 25,517 21,768 Net income $ 86,167 $ 92,810 $ 92,079 $ 89,050 $ 83,413 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.09 $ 1.17 $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 1.15 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 78,997 79,549 80,117 80,726 81,005 Diluted 80,623 81,045 81,300 82,099 82,685 Other data Loss ratio (1) 12.0 % 7.2 % 0.2 % 2.7 % 6.2 % Expense ratio (2) 21.7 % 20.3 % 20.1 % 21.8 % 22.4 % Combined ratio (3) 33.7 % 27.5 % 20.3 % 24.5 % 28.5 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written (NIW) $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 9,398 $ 8,927 New risk written 3,134 3,245 3,335 2,486 2,354 Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 210,183 207,538 203,501 199,373 197,029 Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 56,113 55,253 53,956 52,610 51,796 Policies in force (count) (1) 659,567 654,374 645,276 635,662 629,690 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 319 $ 317 $ 315 $ 314 $ 313 Coverage percentage (2) 26.7 % 26.6 % 26.5 % 26.4 % 26.3 % Loans in default (count) (1) 6,642 5,712 4,904 5,109 5,099 Default rate (1) 1.01 % 0.87 % 0.76 % 0.80 % 0.81 % Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) $ 545 $ 468 $ 401 $ 414 $ 408 Average net premium yield (3) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.27 % Earnings from cancellations $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.0 Annual persistency (4) 84.6 % 85.5 % 85.4 % 85.8 % 86.1 % Quarterly run-off (5) 4.5 % 4.0 % 4.2 % 3.6 % 3.4 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Millions) Monthly $ 11,688 $ 11,978 $ 12,288 $ 9,175 $ 8,614 Single 237 240 215 223 313 Total $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 12,503 $ 9,398 $ 8,927





Primary IIF As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Millions) Monthly $ 192,228 $ 189,241 $ 184,862 $ 180,343 $ 177,764 Single 17,955 18,297 18,639 19,030 19,265 Total $ 210,183 $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 199,373 $ 197,029



The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, and 2024 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (the 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (the 2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, and 2024 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 13,024,200 $ 12,968,039 $ 12,815,434 $ 12,669,207 $ 12,626,541 Ceded premiums earned (41,596 ) (41,761 ) (41,555 ) (41,269 ) (41,218 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits) 4,075 2,449 (138 ) 659 2,447 Ceding commission earned 9,997 10,152 10,222 10,292 9,561 Profit commission 20,149 21,883 24,351 23,407 22,057 The ILN Transactions (1) Ceded premiums $ (4,217 ) $ (4,302 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (5,976 ) $ (6,305 ) The XOL Transactions Ceded premiums $ (9,969 ) $ (9,760 ) $ (9,403 ) $ (9,223 ) $ (8,302 )

(1) Effective July 25, 2024 and December 27, 2024, NMIC exercised its optional termination rights to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re III Ltd. and Oaktown Re V Ltd., respectively. In connection with the terminations and commutations, the insurance-linked notes issued by Oaktown Re III Ltd. and Oaktown Re V Ltd. were redeemed in full with a distribution of remaining collateral assets.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,508 $ 6,615 $ 4,564 $ 24,808 $ 22,995 740-759 2,090 2,057 1,542 8,098 6,769 720-739 1,621 1,529 1,280 5,907 5,484 700-719 890 1,040 816 3,794 2,816 680-699 575 652 568 2,392 1,946 <=679 241 325 157 1,045 463 Total $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 8,927 $ 46,044 $ 40,473 Weighted average FICO 758 757 755 757 760





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,510 $ 1,568 $ 990 $ 5,908 $ 3,713 90.01% to 95.00% 5,370 5,720 4,107 21,149 18,929 85.01% to 90.00% 3,740 3,584 2,947 13,994 13,597 85.00% and below 1,305 1,346 883 4,993 4,234 Total $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 8,927 $ 46,044 $ 40,473 Weighted average LTV 92.1 % 92.3 % 92.2 % 92.3 % 92.1 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In Millions) Purchase $ 10,799 $ 11,708 $ 8,759 $ 43,921 $ 39,629 Refinance 1,126 510 168 2,123 844 Total $ 11,925 $ 12,218 $ 8,927 $ 46,044 $ 40,473



The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2024.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2024 IIF RIF Book Year (In Millions) 2024 $ 43,560 $ 11,552 2023 34,284 9,047 2022 47,598 12,703 2021 50,699 13,634 2020 21,145 5,795 2019 and before 12,897 3,382 Total $ 210,183 $ 56,113



The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 105,315 $ 103,764 $ 98,034 740-759 37,321 36,830 34,829 720-739 29,343 28,930 27,755 700-719 19,766 19,654 18,734 680-699 13,374 13,326 12,867 <=679 5,064 5,034 4,810 Total $ 210,183 $ 207,538 $ 197,029





Primary RIF by FICO As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 27,883 $ 27,396 $ 25,523 740-759 10,006 9,850 9,207 720-739 7,926 7,788 7,387 700-719 5,383 5,337 5,021 680-699 3,615 3,590 3,433 <=679 1,300 1,292 1,225 Total $ 56,113 $ 55,253 $ 51,796





Primary IIF by LTV As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 23,555 $ 22,644 $ 19,609 90.01% to 95.00% 103,472 101,872 95,415 85.01% to 90.00% 64,290 63,568 60,348 85.00% and below 18,866 19,454 21,657 Total $ 210,183 $ 207,538 $ 197,029





Primary RIF by LTV As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 7,345 $ 7,054 $ 6,062 90.01% to 95.00% 30,563 30,100 28,184 85.01% to 90.00% 15,956 15,777 14,961 85.00% and below 2,249 2,322 2,589 Total $ 56,113 $ 55,253 $ 51,796





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %



The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 207,538 $ 203,501 $ 194,781 NIW 11,925 12,218 8,927 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (9,280 ) (8,181 ) (6,679 ) IIF, end of period $ 210,183 $ 207,538 $ 197,029



Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated:

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 California 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.2 % Texas 8.6 8.7 8.7 Florida 7.3 7.4 7.6 Georgia 4.1 4.1 4.1 Washington 3.9 3.9 4.0 Illinois 3.8 3.9 4.0 Virginia 3.7 3.8 3.9 Pennsylvania 3.4 3.4 3.4 Ohio 3.3 3.2 3.0 North Carolina 3.2 3.1 3.0 Total 51.4 % 51.6 % 51.9 %



The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024 Book year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance

in Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number

of Policies

in Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception

to Date)(1) Cumulative

Default Rate(2) Current

Default

Rate(3) ($ Values in Millions) 2015 and prior $ 16,035 $ 885 6 % 67,989 4,903 99 208 2.7 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 2016 21,187 1,498 7 % 83,626 8,076 158 187 1.7 % 0.4 % 2.0 % 2017 21,582 1,867 9 % 85,897 10,577 267 184 1.9 % 0.5 % 2.5 % 2018 27,295 2,433 9 % 104,043 13,152 420 184 2.5 % 0.6 % 3.2 % 2019 45,141 6,214 14 % 148,423 27,442 511 97 2.0 % 0.4 % 1.9 % 2020 62,702 21,145 34 % 186,174 73,926 598 51 1.4 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 2021 85,574 50,699 59 % 257,972 167,892 1,679 74 3.5 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 2022 58,734 47,598 81 % 163,281 138,915 2,002 68 17.9 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 2023 40,473 34,284 85 % 111,994 98,711 725 10 14.4 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 2024 46,044 43,560 95 % 120,747 115,973 183 — 6.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Total $ 424,767 $ 210,183 1,330,146 659,567 6,642 1,063

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 135,520 $ 116,078 $ 123,974 $ 99,836 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (29,214 ) (25,956 ) (27,514 ) (21,587 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 106,306 90,122 96,460 78,249 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 21,674 17,298 93,206 78,285 Prior years (3) (4,421 ) (9,789 ) (61,662 ) (56,390 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred (4) 17,253 7,509 31,544 21,895 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 458 481 638 600 Prior years (3) 3,290 1,181 7,555 3,575 Reinsurance terminations — (491 ) — (491 ) Total claims and claim expenses paid 3,748 1,171 8,193 3,684 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 119,811 96,460 119,811 96,460 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 32,260 27,514 32,260 27,514 Ending balance $ 152,071 $ 123,974 $ 152,071 $ 123,974

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $83.5 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2024, $70.6 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $54.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2024, $50.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(4) Excludes a $0.7 million termination fee for the year ended December 31, 2023 incurred in connection with the amendment of the 2020 QSR Transaction.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Beginning default inventory 5,712 4,594 5,099 4,449 Plus: new defaults 2,742 2,039 8,757 6,758 Less: cures (1,684 ) (1,458 ) (6,899 ) (5,892 ) Less: claims paid (108 ) (70 ) (276 ) (199 ) Less: rescission and claims denied (20 ) (6 ) (39 ) (17 ) Ending default inventory 6,642 5,099 6,642 5,099



The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 108 70 276 199 Total amount paid for claims $ 4,777 $ 2,060 $ 10,491 $ 5,192 Average amount paid per claim $ 44 $ 29 $ 38 $ 26 Severity (2) 65 % 64 % 61 % 55 %

(1) Count includes 32 and 88 claims settled without payment during the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and 23 and 70 claims settled without payment during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 21.0 $ 22.4 IBNR (1) (2) 1.9 1.9 Total $ 22.9 $ 24.3

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated: