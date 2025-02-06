ARRAY Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARRAY”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750627. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 13, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com . The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com