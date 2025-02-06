Alpine Income Property Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating Results

- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of $0.06 per diluted share and FFO and AFFO of $0.44 per diluted share -

- Closed Investments of $134.7 million at an 8.7% cash yield in 2024 –

- Increases Dividend for Q1 2025 -

- Provides 2025 Outlook -

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”), an owner and operator of single tenant net leased commercial income properties, today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“We completed a robust year growing AFFO per share by 17%, permitting us to once again increase our dividend while maintaining a well-covered payout ratio,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “Our growth was driven by accretive recycling as we closed over $130 million in investments at an 8.7% yield, while selectively pruning our portfolio with over $75 million in dispositions at a 7.1% cap rate. Further, we reduced exposure to Walgreens and increased our weighted average remaining lease term to 8.7 years.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total Revenues $ 13,791 $ 11,581 $ 52,227 $ 45,644 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to PINE $ (958) $ 335 $ 2,066 $ 2,917 Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE $ (0.06) $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 FFO (1) $ 6,965 $ 5,646 $ 26,098 $ 22,910 FFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.73 $ 1.47 AFFO (1) $ 6,894 $ 5,801 $ 26,185 $ 23,211 AFFO per Diluted Share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 1.49

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.

Investment Activity

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s acquisitions for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Number of Investments Amount Number of Investments Amount Properties 6 $ 50,500 12 $ 103,600 Commercial Loans and Investments — — 3 31,087 Totals 6 $ 50,500 15 $ 134,687 Properties - Weighted Average Initial Cash Cap Rate 7.6% 8.2% Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Initial Yield —% 10.7% Total Investments - Weighted Average Initial Yield 7.6% 8.7% Properties Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term 7.7 years 15.8 years

Disposition Activity

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s dispositions for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Number of Investments Amount Number of Investments Amount Properties 5 $ 6,782 15 $ 61,957 Commercial Loans and Investments — — 1 13,632 Totals 5 $ 6,782 16 $ 75,589 Properties - Weighted Average Exit Cash Cap Rate 7.3% 6.9% Commercial Loans and Investments - Weighted Average Yield — % 8.0% Total Investments - Weighted Average Yield 7.3% 7.1%

Property Portfolio (1)

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of December 31, 2024:

Number of Properties 134 Square Feet 3.9 million Annualized Base Rent (ABR) $44.3 million Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term 8.7 years States where Properties are Located 35 Industries 27 Occupancy 98.0% % of ABR Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants 51% % of ABR Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants 84% % of ABR Attributable to Sale-Leaseback Tenants (1) 9%

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company acquired three single-tenant income properties (“the Tampa Properties”) in the greater Tampa Bay, Florida area for $31.4 million through a sale-leaseback transaction that includes a tenant repurchase option. This sale-leaseback transaction is accounted for as a financing arrangement for GAAP purposes and, as such, the related assets and corresponding revenue are included in the Company’s commercial loans and investments on its consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of operations. However, for purposes of describing our property portfolio, including for tenant, industry, and state concentrations, the Company includes the Tampa Properties, as they constitute real estate assets for both legal and tax purposes.

The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of December 31, 2024:

Tenant Credit Rating % of ABR Dicks Sporting Goods BBB / Baa2 10% Lowe's BBB+ / Baa1 10% Beachside Hospitality Group NR / NR 9% Walgreens BB- / Ba3 8% Dollar Tree/Family Dollar BBB / Baa2 8% At Home CCC / Caa3 5% Best Buy BBB+ / A3 5% Dollar General BBB / Baa2 5% Walmart AA / Aa2 4% Bass Pro Shops BB- / Ba3 3% BJ's Wholesale Club BB+ / Ba1 3% Home Depot A / A2 2% Kohl's BB- / Ba3 2% Other 26% Total 100%

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following top industries that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total ABR as of December 31, 2024:

Industry % of ABR Sporting Goods 16% Home Improvement 13% Dollar Stores 12% Casual Dining 10% Home Furnishings 9% Pharmacy 9% Consumer Electronics 7% Grocery 4% Off-Price Retail 3% Wholesale Club 3% General Merchandise 3% Entertainment 3% Automotive Parts 2% Other 6% Total 100%

The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following top states that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company’s total ABR as of December 31, 2024:

State % of ABR New Jersey 10% Florida 10% New York 8% North Carolina 7% Illinois 7% Michigan 7% Texas 6% Ohio 6% Georgia 4% Minnesota 4% West Virginia 3% Tennessee 3% Kansas 2% Arizona 2% Louisiana 2% Other 19% Total 100%

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of December 31, 2024 Leverage Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value 52.6% Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 7.4x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 3.5x Liquidity Available Capacity Under Revolving Credit Facility $ 89,545 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 5,564 Total Liquidity $ 95,109

The Revolving Credit Facility has commitments for up to $250.0 million; however, borrowing availability is based on an unencumbered asset value, as defined in the underlying credit agreement. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an outstanding balance of $102.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility and $89.5 million available capacity.

The following table provides a summary of sales of shares of common stock under the Company’s ATM offering program for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

ATM Program For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Shares Issued 435,745 1,059,271 Weighted Average Price per Share (Gross) $ 17.98 $ 18.04 Net Proceeds $ 7,718 $ 18,825

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of December 31, 2024:

As of December 31, 2024 Face Value Debt Stated Interest Rate Wtd. Avg. Rate Maturity Date Revolving Credit Facility (1) $ 102,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 5.31% January 2027 2026 Term Loan (2) 100,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.35% - 1.95%] 3.50% May 2026 2027 Term Loan (3) 100,000 SOFR + 0.10% +

[1.25% - 1.90%] 3.45% January 2027 Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate $ 302,000 4.10%

(1) As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.21% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.

(2) As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.

(3) As of December 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company held a 92.3% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 14,691,982 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 15,915,836 as of December 31, 2024.

Dividends

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 (the “Common Stock Cash Dividend”). The Common Stock Cash Dividend represents a 1.8% increase as compared to the Company’s previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.280 per share of common stock and an annualized yield of approximately 6.6% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 5, 2025.

The Common Stock Cash Dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2025, and the ex-dividend date for the Common Stock Cash Dividend is March 13, 2025.

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s dividends for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Dividends Declared and Paid per Share $ 0.280 $ 1.110 FFO Payout Ratio 63.6% 64.2% AFFO Payout Ratio 63.6% 63.8%

2025 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for 2025 is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Commission.

The Company’s outlook for 2025 is as follows:

Outlook Range for 2025 (Unaudited) Low High Investments $50 million to $80 million Dispositions $20 million to $30 million FFO per Diluted Share $ 1.70 to $ 1.73 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 1.70 to $ 1.73 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 16.0 million to 16.5 million

The outlook also assumes a $0.08 per diluted share impact in 2025 related to one recent and one anticipated vacancy that are both currently expected to remain vacant for the full year.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company’s 2025 estimated Net Income per Diluted Share to estimated FFO and AFFO per Diluted Share:

Outlook Range for 2025 (Unaudited) Low High Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Depreciation and Amortization 1.66 1.66 Provision for Impairment (1) - - Gain on Disposition of Assets (1) - - FFO per Diluted Share $ 1.70 $ 1.73 Adjustments: Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-Cash Compensation 0.02 0.02 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 0.05 0.05 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 0.02 0.02 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 1.70 $ 1.73

(1) The Company’s outlook excludes projections related to these measures.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees and commission fees. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Other Definitions

Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease.

Credit Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Investment Grade Rated Tenant is a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant. Credit ratings utilized in this press release are those available from S&P Global Ratings and/or Moody’s Investors Service, as applicable, as of December 31, 2024.

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term is weighted by the annualized base rent and does not assume the exercise of any tenant purchase options.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 147,912 $ 149,314 Building and Improvements, at Cost 341,955 328,993 Total Real Estate, at Cost 489,867 478,307 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (45,850) (34,714) Real Estate—Net 444,017 443,593 Assets Held for Sale 2,254 4,410 Commercial Loans and Investments 89,629 35,080 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,578 4,019 Restricted Cash 6,373 9,712 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 43,925 49,292 Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 1,485 1,409 Other Assets 15,734 17,045 Total Assets $ 604,995 $ 564,560 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities $ 8,445 $ 5,736 Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue 2,412 2,627 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 4,774 4,907 Obligation Under Participation Agreement 11,403 — Long-Term Debt 301,466 275,677 Total Liabilities 328,500 288,947 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 14,691,982 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 13,659,207 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 147 137 Additional Paid-in Capital 261,831 243,690 Dividends in Excess of Net Income (15,722) (2,359) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 6,771 9,275 Stockholders' Equity 253,027 250,743 Noncontrolling Interest 23,468 24,870 Total Equity 276,495 275,613 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 604,995 $ 564,560

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues: Lease Income $ 11,493 $ 11,016 $ 46,005 $ 44,967 Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments 2,209 525 5,761 637 Other Revenue 89 40 461 40 Total Revenues 13,791 11,581 52,227 45,644 Operating Expenses: Real Estate Expenses 2,224 1,849 7,793 6,580 General and Administrative Expenses 1,588 1,478 6,575 6,301 Provision for Impairment 583 356 1,693 3,220 Depreciation and Amortization 6,520 6,472 25,594 25,758 Total Operating Expenses 10,915 10,155 41,655 41,859 Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets (901) 1,552 3,443 9,334 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt — — — 23 Net Income From Operations 1,975 2,978 14,015 13,142 Investment and Other Income 61 63 247 289 Interest Expense (3,075) (2,671) (12,008) (10,165) Net Income (Loss) (1,039) 370 2,254 3,266 Less: Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 81 (35) (188) (349) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $ (958) $ 335 $ 2,066 $ 2,917 Per Common Share Data: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Basic $ (0.07) $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.06) $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares: Basic 14,437,542 13,698,617 13,858,257 13,925,362 Diluted (1) 15,661,396 15,131,010 15,082,111 15,560,524 Dividends Declared and Paid $ 0.280 $ 0.275 $ 1.110 $ 1.100

(1) Includes the weighted average of 1,223,854 shares during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, 1,432,393 shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 1,635,162 shares during the year ended December 31, 2023, in each case, underlying OP Units including (i) 1,223,854 shares underlying OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. and (ii) 479,640 shares underlying OP Units issued to an unrelated third party, which OP Units were redeemed by PINE for an equivalent number of shares of common stock of PINE during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,039) $ 370 $ 2,254 $ 3,266 Depreciation and Amortization 6,520 6,472 25,594 25,758 Provision for Impairment 583 356 1,693 3,220 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets 901 (1,552) (3,443) (9,334) Funds From Operations $ 6,965 $ 5,646 $ 26,098 $ 22,910 Adjustments: Gain on Extinguishment of Debt — — — (23) Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (156) (118) (517) (417) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (145) (16) (515) (402) Non-Cash Compensation 9 80 247 318 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 180 180 720 710 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 41 29 152 115 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 6,894 $ 5,801 $ 26,185 $ 23,211 FFO per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.73 $ 1.47 AFFO per Diluted Share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 1.49

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net Loss $ (1,039 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 6,520 Provision for Impairment 583 Loss on Disposition of Assets 901 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income (156) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (145) Non-Cash Compensation 9 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 180 Other Non-Cash Adjustments 41 Other Non-Recurring Items (13) Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization and Interest on Obligation Under Participation Agreement 2,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,521 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,084 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity (1) 1,998 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,082 Total Long-Term Debt $ 301,466 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 534 Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,578) Restricted Cash (3,986) Net Debt $ 296,436 Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 7.4 x

(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investments and disposition activity during the three months ended December 31, 2024.