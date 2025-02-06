Expand Energy Provides 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) announced today that it will release its 2024 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results after market close on February 26, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results and 2025 plan has been scheduled for February 27, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants can view the live webcast here. Participants who would like to ask a question, can register here, and will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call. Links to the conference call will be provided on Expand Energy’s website. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

