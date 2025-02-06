Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:

Loan Portfolio Changes December 31, 2024

Balance June 30, 2024

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 2,392,417 $ 1,708,551 $ 683,866 40.03 % National Lending Originated 1,109,192 981,497 127,695 13.01 % SBA National 103,554 48,405 55,149 113.92 % Community Banking 20,857 22,704 (1,847 ) (8.14 %) Total $ 3,626,020 $ 2,761,157 $ 864,863 31.32 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 14,815 $ 246,417 $ 261,232 $ 208,045 $ 63,485 $ 271,530 Initial net investment basis (1) 14,039 246,417 260,456 186,131 63,485 249,616 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.84% 9.06% 8.91% 9.19% 9.81% 9.43% Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.86% N/A 8.86% 9.21% N/A 9.21% Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 822,549 $ 373,309 $ 1,195,858 $ 271,741 $ 131,528 $ 403,269 Initial net investment basis (1) 746,932 373,309 1,120,241 238,477 131,528 370,005 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.84 % 9.18% 8.95% 9.10% 9.92% 9.41% Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.85% N/A 8.85% 9.13% N/A 9.13% Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 2,598,354 $ 1,109,192 $ 3,707,546 $ 1,831,183 $ 910,213 $ 2,741,396 Net investment basis 2,392,417 1,109,192 3,501,609 1,646,756 910,213 2,556,969

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”



2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.

Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and

A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 21,481 $ 369 6.82 % $ 25,559 $ 419 6.51 % SBA National 93,831 2,751 11.63 % 28,331 888 12.47 % National Lending: Originated 1,041,301 23,769 9.06 % 939,383 23,155 9.81 % Purchased 2,407,132 53,655 8.84 % 1,551,038 35,849 9.19 % Total National Lending 3,448,433 77,424 8.91 % 2,490,421 59,004 9.43 % Total $ 3,563,745 $ 80,544 8.97 % $ 2,544,311 $ 60,311 9.43 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 21,945 $ 738 6.67 % $ 26,355 $ 857 6.47 % SBA National 76,788 5,170 13.36 % 27,294 1,674 12.20 % National Lending: Originated 1,019,347 47,176 9.18 % 950,006 47,375 9.92 % Purchased 2,082,969 92,797 8.84 % 1,520,215 69,519 9.10 % Total National Lending 3,102,316 139,973 8.95 % 2,470,221 116,894 9.41 % Total $ 3,201,049 $ 145,881 9.04 % $ 2,523,870 $ 119,425 9.41 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 50,747 8.36 % $ 33,430 8.57 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 97 0.02 % 46 0.02 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,908 0.48 % 2,419 0.62 % Total transactional income 3,005 0.50 % 2,465 0.64 % Total $ 53,752 8.86 % $ 35,895 9.21 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 87,906 8.37 % $ 64,460 8.44 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 161 0.01 % 226 0.03 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 4,891 0.47 % 5,059 0.66 % Total transactional income 5,052 0.48 % 5,285 0.69 % Total $ 92,958 8.85 % $ 69,745 9.13 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.

3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:

An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;

An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and

An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.



As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,538 $ 2,711 Short-term investments 362,332 239,447 Total cash and cash equivalents 364,870 242,158 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 27,616 48,978 Equity securities, at fair value 7,171 7,013 Total investment securities 34,787 55,991 SBA loans held for sale 35,234 14,506 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,703,938 2,028,280 Commercial and industrial 778,189 618,846 Residential real estate 108,427 99,234 Consumer 232 291 Total loans 3,590,786 2,746,651 Less: Allowance for credit losses 44,773 26,709 Loans, net 3,546,013 2,719,942 Premises and equipment, net 25,739 27,144 Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 1,200 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,798 15,751 Loan servicing rights, net 841 984 Bank-owned life insurance 19,078 18,830 Accrued interest receivable 16,939 15,163 Other assets 20,555 21,734 Total assets $ 4,083,054 $ 3,132,203 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 159,002 $ 146,727 Savings and interest checking 782,570 732,029 Money market 130,063 154,504 Time 2,079,703 1,306,203 Total deposits 3,151,338 2,339,463 Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 407,824 345,190 Lease liability 19,461 20,252 Other liabilities 60,330 50,664 Total liabilities 3,638,953 2,755,569 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,493 8,128 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024 - - Additional paid-in capital 92,292 64,762 Retained earnings 343,302 303,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14 (183 ) Total shareholders' equity 444,101 376,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,083,054 $ 3,132,203





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 80,544 $ 60,311 $ 145,881 $ 119,425 Interest on available-for-sale securities 436 560 1,031 1,043 Other interest and dividend income 4,186 3,261 8,108 6,361 Total interest and dividend income 85,166 64,132 155,020 126,829 Interest expense: Deposits 32,777 21,175 59,367 40,433 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,666 5,701 7,696 11,847 Obligation under capital lease agreements 233 256 467 425 Total interest expense 36,676 27,132 67,530 52,705 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 48,490 37,000 87,490 74,124 Provision for credit losses 1,944 436 2,366 625 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 46,546 36,564 85,124 73,499 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 391 492 834 899 Gain on sales of SBA loans 5,570 570 8,901 822 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (163 ) 230 27 72 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - (9 ) - (9 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 125 116 248 231 Correspondent fee income 23 52 54 143 Other noninterest income 3 15 5 87 Total noninterest income 5,949 1,466 10,069 2,245 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,287 9,905 22,470 19,625 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,103 1,101 2,182 2,206 Professional fees 562 499 1,315 1,281 Data processing fees 1,622 1,347 3,109 2,447 Marketing expense 94 221 230 482 Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,063 939 3,355 1,589 FDIC insurance expense 956 287 1,288 644 Other noninterest expense 1,379 1,370 2,802 2,784 Total noninterest expense 19,066 15,669 36,751 31,058 Income before income tax expense 33,429 22,361 58,442 44,686 Income tax expense 10,989 8,307 18,896 15,460 Net income $ 22,440 $ 14,054 $ 39,546 $ 29,226 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,044,345 7,505,109 7,965,486 7,492,310 Diluted 8,197,568 7,590,913 8,153,368 7,572,450 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.79 $ 1.87 $ 4.96 $ 3.90 Diluted 2.74 1.85 4.85 3.86

Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 40,004 $ 436 4.32 % $ 59,797 $ 560 3.73 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,563,745 80,544 8.97 % 2,544,311 60,311 9.43 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,458 346 8.88 % 21,222 468 8.77 % Short-term investments (4) 325,118 3,840 4.69 % 206,090 2,793 5.39 % Total interest-earning assets 3,944,325 85,166 8.57 % 2,831,420 64,132 9.01 % Cash and due from banks 2,216 2,508 Other non-interest earning assets 30,982 69,245 Total assets $ 3,977,523 $ 2,903,173 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 581,969 $ 5,932 4.04 % $ 511,217 $ 5,636 4.39 % Money market accounts 128,787 953 2.94 % 229,154 2,009 3.49 % Savings accounts 187,701 1,653 3.49 % 122,643 917 2.97 % Time deposits 2,080,911 24,239 4.62 % 1,022,767 12,613 4.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,979,368 32,777 4.36 % 1,885,781 21,175 4.47 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 336,762 3,666 4.32 % 481,824 5,701 4.71 % Lease liability 19,599 233 4.72 % 21,361 256 4.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,335,729 36,676 4.36 % 2,388,966 27,132 4.52 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 190,135 167,358 Other liabilities 30,501 24,616 Total liabilities 3,556,365 2,580,940 Shareholders' equity 421,158 322,233 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,977,523 $ 2,903,173 Net interest income $ 48,490 $ 37,000 Interest rate spread 4.21 % 4.49 % Net interest margin (5) 4.88 % 5.20 % Cost of funds (6) 4.13 % 4.22 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 47,708 $ 1,031 4.29 % $ 59,986 $ 1,043 3.46 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,201,049 145,881 9.04 % 2,523,870 119,425 9.41 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,961 676 8.40 % 21,790 881 8.04 % Short-term investments (4) 285,330 7,432 5.17 % 203,946 5,480 5.34 % Total interest-earning assets 3,550,048 155,020 8.66 % 2,809,592 126,829 8.98 % Cash and due from banks 2,164 2,500 Other non-interest earning assets 62,527 62,753 Total assets $ 3,614,739 $ 2,874,845 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 572,849 $ 12,312 4.26 % $ 499,331 $ 10,781 4.29 % Money market accounts 138,738 2,219 3.17 % 243,725 4,142 3.38 % Savings accounts 183,141 3,210 3.48 % 106,820 1,477 2.75 % Time deposits 1,735,372 41,626 4.76 % 999,993 24,033 4.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,630,100 59,367 4.48 % 1,849,869 40,433 4.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 349,678 7,696 4.37 % 496,169 11,847 4.75 % Lease liability 19,808 467 4.68 % 21,568 425 3.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,999,586 67,530 4.47 % 2,367,606 52,705 4.43 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 182,648 168,348 Other liabilities 28,337 24,842 Total liabilities 3,210,571 2,560,796 Shareholders' equity 404,168 314,049 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,614,739 $ 2,874,845 Net interest income $ 87,490 $ 74,124 Interest rate spread 4.19 % 4.55 % Net interest margin (5) 4.89 % 5.25 % Cost of funds (6) 4.21 % 4.04 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

Net interest income $ 48,490 $ 39,000 $ 37,935 $ 36,512 $ 37,000 Provision for credit losses 1,944 422 547 596 436 Noninterest income 5,949 4,119 2,092 1,542 1,466 Noninterest expense 19,066 17,685 17,079 16,429 15,669 Net income 22,440 17,106 15,140 13,865 14,054 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,044,345 7,886,148 7,765,868 7,509,320 7,505,109 Diluted 8,197,568 8,108,688 7,910,692 7,595,124 7,590,913

Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.79 $ 2.17 $ 1.95 $ 1.85 $ 1.87 Diluted 2.74 2.11 1.91 1.83 1.85 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.24% 2.09% 1.99% 1.87% 1.93% Return on average equity 21.14% 17.53% 16.56% 16.45% 17.35% Net interest rate spread (1) 4.21% 4.18% 4.41% 4.27% 4.49% Net interest margin (2) 4.88% 4.90% 5.13% 5.01% 5.20% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 35.02% 41.01% 42.67% 43.17% 40.73% Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.90% 2.16% 2.24% 2.21% 2.15% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.24% 118.48% 118.78% 119.28% 118.52% As of: December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,446 $ 3,976 $ 2,502 $ 2,573 $ 2,582 Commercial real estate 3,662 4,682 1,407 2,075 2,075 Commercial and industrial 6,696 6,684 6,520 6,928 6,950 Consumer 5 - - - - Total originated portfolio 12,809 15,342 10,429 11,576 11,607 Total purchased portfolio 17,257 21,830 17,832 16,370 19,165 Total nonperforming loans 30,066 37,172 28,261 27,946 30,772 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,200 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 31,266 $ 37,172 $ 28,261 $ 27,946 $ 30,772 Past due loans to total loans 0.85% 0.89% 0.95% 1.13% 1.22% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.84% 1.06% 1.02% 1.05% 1.18% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77% 0.94% 0.90% 0.93% 1.04% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25% 1.25% 0.97% 0.98% 1.06% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 148.92% 117.40% 94.51% 92.83% 89.67% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 869 $ 1,604 $ 1,347 $ 2,225 $ 995 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 542.12% 604.38% 482.13% 509.08% 544.34% Net loans to deposits 112.52% 110.70% 116.88% 118.15% 121.31% Purchased loans to total loans 66.63% 69.11% 61.88% 60.99% 63.07% Equity to total assets 10.88% 9.96% 12.02% 11.73% 11.03% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.66% 11.45% 13.84% 13.24% 12.63% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.91% 12.70% 14.82% 14.22% 13.71% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.16% 12.06% 12.30% 11.79% 11.28% Total shareholders’ equity $ 444,101 $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 444,101 392,557 376,634 351,913 327,540 Less: Intangible assets (5) - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 444,101 $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 Common shares outstanding 8,492,856 8,212,026 8,127,690 7,977,690 7,804,052 Book value per common share $ 52.29 $ 47.80 $ 46.34 $ 44.11 $ 41.97 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 52.29 47.80 46.34 44.11 41.97 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.

(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

