Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $22.4 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $39.5 million, or $4.85 per diluted common share, compared to $29.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

Discussing these results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our National Lending Division generated $260.4 million in originated and purchased volume for the quarter, including record originations of $246.4 million. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow. For the quarter, we originated $100.3 million, compared to $82.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $13.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $64.5 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $5.6 million. Additionally, we approved and initiated an additional at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of up to $75.0 million of our voting common stock, which provides the Bank with the ability to raise capital if and as needed. We are reporting earnings of $2.74 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 21.1%, and a return on average assets of 2.2%.”

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.08 billion, an increase of $950.9 million, or 30.4%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the six months ended December 31, 2024:

 Loan Portfolio Changes 
 December 31, 2024
Balance		 June 30, 2024
Balance		   Change ($)  Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,392,417 $1,708,551  $683,866  40.03%
National Lending Originated 1,109,192  981,497   127,695  13.01%
SBA National 103,554  48,405   55,149  113.92%
Community Banking 20,857  22,704   (1,847) (8.14%)
Total$3,626,020 $2,761,157  $864,863  31.32%
              

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $14.0 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $246.4 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$14,815  $246,417  $261,232  $208,045  $63,485  $271,530 
Initial net investment basis (1) 14,039   246,417   260,456   186,131   63,485   249,616 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 8.84%   9.06%   8.91%   9.19%   9.81%   9.43% 
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.86%   N/A   8.86%   9.21%   N/A   9.21% 
                  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$822,549  $373,309  $1,195,858  $271,741  $131,528  $403,269 
Initial net investment basis (1) 746,932   373,309   1,120,241   238,477   131,528   370,005 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 8.84%  9.18%   8.95%   9.10%   9.92%   9.41% 
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.85%   N/A   8.85%   9.13%   N/A   9.13% 
                  
Total loans as of period end:                 
Unpaid principal balance$2,598,354  $1,109,192  $3,707,546  $1,831,183  $910,213  $2,741,396 
Net investment basis 2,392,417   1,109,192   3,501,609   1,646,756   910,213   2,556,969 
                  

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”


2. Deposits increased by $811.9 million, or 34.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $773.5 million, or 59.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $660.5 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $90.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $62.6 million, or 18.1%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $67.5 million, or 17.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $39.5 million and $28.1 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s ATM program.

Net income increased by $8.4 million to $22.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $11.5 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $37.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and originated and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio;
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $925 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; and
  • A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.0 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $11.6 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$21,481 $369 6.82% $25,559 $419 6.51%
SBA National 93,831  2,751 11.63%  28,331  888 12.47%
National Lending:               
Originated 1,041,301  23,769 9.06%  939,383  23,155 9.81%
Purchased 2,407,132  53,655 8.84%  1,551,038  35,849 9.19%
Total National Lending 3,448,433  77,424 8.91%  2,490,421  59,004 9.43%
Total$3,563,745 $80,544 8.97% $2,544,311 $60,311 9.43%
 

Six Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$21,945 $738 6.67% $26,355 $857 6.47%
SBA National 76,788  5,170 13.36%  27,294  1,674 12.20%
National Lending:               
Originated 1,019,347  47,176 9.18%  950,006  47,375 9.92%
Purchased 2,082,969  92,797 8.84%  1,520,215  69,519 9.10%
Total National Lending 3,102,316  139,973 8.95%  2,470,221  116,894 9.41%
Total$3,201,049 $145,881 9.04% $2,523,870 $119,425 9.41%

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, transactional income increased by $541 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.3 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 8.9%, a decrease from 9.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$50,747 8.36% $33,430 8.57%
Transactional income:         
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 97 0.02%  46 0.02%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,908 0.48%  2,419 0.62%
Total transactional income 3,005 0.50%  2,465 0.64%
Total$53,752 8.86% $35,895 9.21%
  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$87,906 8.37% $64,460 8.44%
Transactional income:         
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 161 0.01%  226 0.03%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 4,891 0.47%  5,059 0.66%
Total transactional income 5,052 0.48%  5,285 0.69%
Total$92,958 8.85% $69,745 9.13%
            

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.


2. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.5 million to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $436 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increases in specific reserves on certain loans.

3. Noninterest income increased by $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $64.5 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the sale of $11.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $1.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
  • An increase in FDIC insurance expense of $669 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5. Income tax expense increased by $2.7 million to $11.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 37.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to a write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $957 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.


As of December 31, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $31.3 million, or 0.77% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, past due loans totaled $30.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.2%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the six months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$2,538 $2,711  
Short-term investments 362,332  239,447  
Total cash and cash equivalents 364,870  242,158  
       
       
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 27,616  48,978  
Equity securities, at fair value 7,171  7,013  
Total investment securities 34,787  55,991  
       
SBA loans held for sale 35,234  14,506  
       
Loans:      
Commercial real estate 2,703,938  2,028,280  
Commercial and industrial 778,189  618,846  
Residential real estate 108,427  99,234  
Consumer 232  291  
Total loans 3,590,786  2,746,651  
Less: Allowance for credit losses 44,773  26,709  
Loans, net 3,546,013  2,719,942  
       
       
Premises and equipment, net 25,739  27,144  
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 1,200  -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,798  15,751  
Loan servicing rights, net 841  984  
Bank-owned life insurance 19,078  18,830  
Accrued interest receivable 16,939  15,163  
Other assets 20,555  21,734  
Total assets$4,083,054 $3,132,203  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Demand$159,002 $146,727  
Savings and interest checking 782,570  732,029  
Money market 130,063  154,504  
Time 2,079,703  1,306,203  
Total deposits 3,151,338  2,339,463  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 407,824  345,190  
Lease liability 19,461  20,252  
Other liabilities 60,330  50,664  
Total liabilities 3,638,953  2,755,569  
       
Commitments and contingencies -  -  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares     
issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024 -  -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;      
8,492,856 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at     
December 31 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,493  8,128  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;      
No shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2024- -  
Additional paid-in capital 92,292  64,762  
Retained earnings 343,302  303,927  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14  (183) 
Total shareholders' equity 444,101  376,634  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,083,054 $3,132,203  


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
  2024  2023  2024 2023 
 Interest and dividend income:           
 Interest and fees on loans$80,544  $60,311  $145,881 $119,425 
 Interest on available-for-sale securities 436   560   1,031  1,043 
 Other interest and dividend income 4,186   3,261   8,108  6,361 
 Total interest and dividend income 85,166   64,132   155,020  126,829 
             
 Interest expense:           
 Deposits 32,777   21,175   59,367  40,433 
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,666   5,701   7,696  11,847 
 Obligation under capital lease agreements 233   256   467  425 
 Total interest expense 36,676   27,132   67,530  52,705 
             
 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 48,490   37,000   87,490  74,124 
 Provision for credit losses 1,944   436   2,366  625 
 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 46,546   36,564   85,124  73,499 
             
 Noninterest income:           
 Fees for other services to customers 391   492   834  899 
 Gain on sales of SBA loans 5,570   570   8,901  822 
 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (163)  230   27  72 
 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net -   (9)  -  (9)
 Bank-owned life insurance income 125   116   248  231 
 Correspondent fee income 23   52   54  143 
 Other noninterest income 3   15   5  87 
 Total noninterest income 5,949   1,466   10,069  2,245 
             
 Noninterest expense:           
 Salaries and employee benefits 11,287   9,905   22,470  19,625 
 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,103   1,101   2,182  2,206 
 Professional fees 562   499   1,315  1,281 
 Data processing fees 1,622   1,347   3,109  2,447 
 Marketing expense 94   221   230  482 
 Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,063   939   3,355  1,589 
 FDIC insurance expense 956   287   1,288  644 
 Other noninterest expense 1,379   1,370   2,802  2,784 
 Total noninterest expense 19,066   15,669   36,751  31,058 
             
 Income before income tax expense 33,429   22,361   58,442  44,686 
 Income tax expense 10,989   8,307   18,896  15,460 
 Net income$22,440  $14,054  $39,546 $29,226 
             
 Weighted-average shares outstanding:           
 Basic 8,044,345   7,505,109   7,965,486  7,492,310 
 Diluted 8,197,568   7,590,913   8,153,368  7,572,450 
 Earnings per common share:           
 Basic$2.79  $1.87  $4.96 $3.90 
 Diluted 2.74   1.85   4.85  3.86 
 
Cash dividends declared per common share		$0.01  $0.01  $0.02 $0.02 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$40,004 $436 4.32% $59,797 $560 3.73%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,563,745  80,544 8.97%  2,544,311  60,311 9.43%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,458  346 8.88%  21,222  468 8.77%
Short-term investments (4) 325,118  3,840 4.69%  206,090  2,793 5.39%
Total interest-earning assets 3,944,325  85,166 8.57%  2,831,420  64,132 9.01%
Cash and due from banks 2,216       2,508     
Other non-interest earning assets 30,982       69,245     
Total assets$3,977,523      $2,903,173     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$581,969 $5,932 4.04% $511,217 $5,636 4.39%
Money market accounts 128,787  953 2.94%  229,154  2,009 3.49%
Savings accounts 187,701  1,653 3.49%  122,643  917 2.97%
Time deposits 2,080,911  24,239 4.62%  1,022,767  12,613 4.91%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,979,368  32,777 4.36%  1,885,781  21,175 4.47%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 336,762  3,666 4.32%  481,824  5,701 4.71%
Lease liability 19,599  233 4.72%  21,361  256 4.77%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,335,729  36,676 4.36%  2,388,966  27,132 4.52%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 190,135       167,358     
Other liabilities 30,501       24,616     
Total liabilities 3,556,365       2,580,940     
Shareholders' equity 421,158       322,233     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,977,523      $2,903,173     
                
Net interest income   $48,490      $37,000  
                
Interest rate spread      4.21%       4.49%
Net interest margin (5)      4.88%       5.20%
                
Cost of funds (6)      4.13%       4.22%
                
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2024  2023 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$47,708 $1,031 4.29% $59,986 $1,043 3.46%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,201,049  145,881 9.04%  2,523,870  119,425 9.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,961  676 8.40%  21,790  881 8.04%
Short-term investments (4) 285,330  7,432 5.17%  203,946  5,480 5.34%
Total interest-earning assets 3,550,048  155,020 8.66%  2,809,592  126,829 8.98%
Cash and due from banks 2,164       2,500     
Other non-interest earning assets 62,527       62,753     
Total assets$3,614,739      $2,874,845     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$572,849 $12,312 4.26% $499,331 $10,781 4.29%
Money market accounts 138,738  2,219 3.17%  243,725  4,142 3.38%
Savings accounts 183,141  3,210 3.48%  106,820  1,477 2.75%
Time deposits 1,735,372  41,626 4.76%  999,993  24,033 4.78%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,630,100  59,367 4.48%  1,849,869  40,433 4.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 349,678  7,696 4.37%  496,169  11,847 4.75%
Lease liability 19,808  467 4.68%  21,568  425 3.92%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,999,586  67,530 4.47%  2,367,606  52,705 4.43%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 182,648       168,348     
Other liabilities 28,337       24,842     
Total liabilities 3,210,571       2,560,796     
Shareholders' equity 404,168       314,049     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,614,739      $2,874,845     
                
Net interest income   $87,490      $74,124  
                
Interest rate spread      4.19%       4.55%
Net interest margin (5)      4.89%       5.25%
                
Cost of funds (6)      4.21%       4.04%
                
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6)  Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

Net interest income		$48,490  $39,000  $37,935  $36,512  $37,000 
Provision for credit losses 1,944   422   547   596   436 
Noninterest income 5,949   4,119   2,092   1,542   1,466 
Noninterest expense 19,066   17,685   17,079   16,429   15,669 
Net income 22,440   17,106   15,140   13,865   14,054 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,044,345   7,886,148   7,765,868   7,509,320   7,505,109 
Diluted 8,197,568   8,108,688   7,910,692   7,595,124   7,590,913 

Earnings per common share:		         
Basic$2.79  $2.17  $1.95  $1.85  $1.87 
Diluted 2.74   2.11   1.91   1.83   1.85 
          
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
          
Return on average assets 2.24%   2.09%   1.99%   1.87%   1.93% 
Return on average equity 21.14%   17.53%   16.56%   16.45%   17.35% 
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.21%   4.18%   4.41%   4.27%   4.49% 
Net interest margin (2) 4.88%   4.90%   5.13%   5.01%   5.20% 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 35.02%   41.01%   42.67%   43.17%   40.73% 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.90%   2.16%   2.24%   2.21%   2.15% 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.24%   118.48%   118.78%   119.28%   118.52% 
          
 As of:
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Nonperforming loans:         
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$2,446  $3,976  $2,502  $2,573  $2,582 
Commercial real estate 3,662   4,682   1,407   2,075   2,075 
Commercial and industrial 6,696   6,684   6,520   6,928   6,950 
Consumer 5   -   -   -   - 
Total originated portfolio 12,809   15,342   10,429   11,576   11,607 
Total purchased portfolio 17,257   21,830   17,832   16,370   19,165 
Total nonperforming loans 30,066   37,172   28,261   27,946   30,772 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,200   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$31,266  $37,172  $28,261  $27,946  $30,772 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.85%   0.89%   0.95%   1.13%   1.22% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.84%   1.06%   1.02%   1.05%   1.18% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77%   0.94%   0.90%   0.93%   1.04% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25%   1.25%   0.97%   0.98%   1.06% 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 148.92%   117.40%   94.51%   92.83%   89.67% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$869  $1,604  $1,347  $2,225  $995 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 542.12%   604.38%   482.13%   509.08%   544.34% 
Net loans to deposits 112.52%   110.70%   116.88%   118.15%   121.31% 
Purchased loans to total loans 66.63%   69.11%   61.88%   60.99%   63.07% 
Equity to total assets 10.88%   9.96%   12.02%   11.73%   11.03% 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.66%   11.45%   13.84%   13.24%   12.63% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.91%   12.70%   14.82%   14.22%   13.71% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.16%   12.06%   12.30%   11.79%   11.28% 
          
Total shareholders’ equity$444,101  $392,557  $376,634  $351,913  $327,540 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders’ equity 444,101   392,557   376,634   351,913   327,540 
Less: Intangible assets (5) -   -   -   -   - 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$444,101  $392,557  $376,634  $351,913  $327,540 
          
Common shares outstanding 8,492,856   8,212,026   8,127,690   7,977,690   7,804,052 
Book value per common share$52.29  $47.80  $46.34  $44.11  $41.97 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 52.29   47.80   46.34   44.11   41.97 
          
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com


