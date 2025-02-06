Scatec ASA - Buy-back of bonds and exercise of call option

Oslo, 6 February 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 5 February 2025 regarding Scatec ASA's issuance of new green bonds.

In conjunction with the bond issue, Scatec has bought back EUR 9.1 million of outstanding bonds with ticker “SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181), which will be cancelled subsequently. Scatec will call the remaining SCATC03 bonds on 20 February 2025. Please see the attached notice from Nordic Trustee AS for further information about the call option.

DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.

For further information, please contact: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 686

