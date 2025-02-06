GROHE Kicks Off World Architecture Festival’s North American Debut at the New LIXIL Water Experience Center

GROHE continues its long-standing partnership with the World Architecture Festival (WAF), championing global recognition for architects and designers.

GROHE is hosting The Heart of Architecture & Design, a special WAF kickoff event on February 6 at the newly opened LIXIL Water Experience Center in New York City.

GROHE will also host a series of events across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the November World Architecture Festival in Miami.

New York, NY—February 6 – GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom and kitchen solutions, is proud to expand its long-standing partnership with the World Architecture Festival (WAF) as the program makes its highly anticipated North American debut. Set to take place in Miami from November 12-14, 2025, WAF will bring together the world’s most distinguished architects and designers for three dynamic days of talks, on-site judging sessions, exhibitions, fringe events, and the largest live awards program of its kind - all highlighting how the power of design shapes the future.

To celebrate the upcoming WAF 2025 edition and its theme, “Hearts & Minds,” GROHE, a partner of the festival since its inception in 2008, is hosting a special kickoff event on February 6th, as part of a week of festivities around the newly opened LIXIL Water Experience Center in New York City. The evening will feature three engaging panel discussions, bringing together world-renowned architects, interior designers, and industry leaders to explore how architecture and design influence the way we think, feel, and live—while also delivering more functional and sustainable outcomes.

Moderated by Jean-Jacques L'Hénaff, Leader of LIXIL Global Design Americas, the panels will include thought-leaders such as Paul Flowers, Chief Design Officer, LIXIL; Paul Finch, Programme Director, WAF; Kai Bergmann, Partner, BIG; Danny Forster, Partner, Danny Forster & Architecture; Vanessa Deleon, Vanessa Deleon Associates; Corey Damen Jenkins, Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates; and Daun Curry, Daun Curry Design Studio. This dynamic evening promises to set the stage for an inspiring dialogue on the future of design and innovation.

"Design and innovation aren’t just part of our work at GROHE - they define it. Partnering with WAF allows us to support bold ideas and emerging talents that push the industry forward," said Jean-Jacques L’Hénaff, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, LIXIL Americas.

"As WAF's influence continues to expand, we are proud to help spark meaningful conversations that will ignite creativity and inspire the next generation of architects and designers," adds Irina Briller, Marketing Director, GROHE.

In addition to the February 6th launch event in New York City, GROHE will also host a number of events across the US and Canada to help promote WAF and engage with local architects and designers ahead of the November festival.

“We are delighted to be bringing the World Architecture Festival to Miami," says World Architecture Festival Programme Director Paul Finch. “We hope that the locational change, which is intended to generate extra interest from Central and South America, as well as from the USA and Canada, will be a stimulus to our regular award entrants.”

Entries for the WAF Awards program are now open. The awards sit at the heart of the festival, the only global awards program where architects present their projects live to a panel of international judges and delegates. Award entries are open until April 25, and entrants can take advantage of an early bird rate until March 14. More information on how to enter can be found here.

About GROHE

GROHE is the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, dedicated to providing innovative water products. For many decades, GROHE has been committed to the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability that illustrate GROHE’s commitment to creating exceptional experiences and to delivering “Pure Freude an Wasser” (Pure Enjoyment of Water).

Renowned innovation highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking products such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise in the industry. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that are firmly anchored in the German seal of quality.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO 2 -neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x.com/sustainability

Learn more at grohe.us, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including GROHE, American Standard, DXV, INAX and Basco. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

About World Architecture Festival (WAF)

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Centre in Miami, Florida, from 12–14 November 2025.

WAF is a global gathering for the architecture and design community to celebrate, learn, connect and be inspired. Each year, it hosts the world’s largest live-judged architecture awards programme, where architects present their projects to a distinguished audience and international judging panels.

The 2025 World Architecture Festival includes:

Live judging of finalists’ projects across 17 critique rooms

A talks programme focused on the theme ‘Hearts and Minds’

A new business stream hosted by Design Intelligence (2025)

An exhibition in the Festival Hall

A digital gallery showcasing all award entries

An exhibition celebrating the ‘40 under 40’ — recognising the top young North American architects (new for 2025)

A practice management stream hosted by Design Intelligence (new for 2025)

Networking and social events, including partner fringe activities and competitions

A tours programme of Miami’s architectural landmarks

A gala dinner to announce the overall winners



WAF Interiors (formerly Inside) is the sister awards programme to WAF, celebrating the best in global interior design with 12 categories open for entries. Talks focused on interior design will also take place on the Main Stage. Delegates have access to both WAF and WAF Interiors events.

WAF is organised by emap, the publisher of The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal.

www.worldarchitecturefestival.com

