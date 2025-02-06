Video Presentation: James Altucher Declares: AI 2.0 Is Here—And It Will Transform Life As We Know It

WASHINGTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI expert James Altucher is making a bold new prediction in his recent video presentation: “AI 2.0 isn’t some future dream…” According to Altucher, this next wave of artificial intelligence will revolutionize every aspect of society, from the way we work to how we live.

“AI is now predicted to be a global $15,700,000,000,000 BOOM market by 2030”

Altucher believes we are witnessing a turning point in history , comparable to the invention of the internet, but at a scale never seen before.

The impact of AI 2.0 will soon be felt in industries worldwide, shaping the economy, security, and even personal freedoms. Altucher warns that AI’s expansion will be swift, leaving those unaware struggling to catch up.

“But [AI 2.0] will soon transform our economy, our lives, and our society forever.”

With a major AI milestone approaching on March 17, 2025 , Altucher believes this moment will redefine the future .

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a leading AI expert, author, and entrepreneur with nearly four decades of experience in emerging technologies. He has been featured in major media outlets and is known for his forward-thinking insights on AI’s impact on society.