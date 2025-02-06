Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Outset Medical, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Outset insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own OM and purchased prior to August 1 2022

