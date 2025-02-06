Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Mobileye Global Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Mobileye Global insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the company’s Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) as a result, the company’s customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; (3) due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own MBLY and purchased prior to January 26, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

