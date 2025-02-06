Claremont Graduate University Marks 100 Years of Innovation and Impact

Claremont, California, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claremont Graduate University (CGU) is celebrating its centennial, commemorating 100 years of academic exploration, research, and leadership development. Established in 1925, CGU has long fostered a tradition of interdisciplinary scholarship and forward-thinking education. The centennial celebration will include a series of events that reflect the university’s ongoing commitment to thought leadership and societal progress. To see what the university has planned, as well as to learn some of its compelling history, visit 100.cgu.edu.

A key part of the centennial milestone is recognizing the influence of Peter Drucker, widely regarded as the Father of Modern Management. His thinking continues to shape the intersection of leadership and management and remains central to the curriculum at the Drucker School of Management.

Today’s outstanding faculty have made their mark as well through research, mentorship, and teaching. Among them:

Jason Siegel, whose research in social psychology focuses on motivation and behavior change, with implications for public health and well-being. Recent research addresses burnout among health professionals and mental health challenges in the military. https://www.cgu.edu/people/jason-t-siegel

Linda Perkins, a historian whose work explores African American women’s education and history that enriches conversations on diversity and inclusion. She recently authored To Advance the Race: Black Women’s Higher Education from the Antebellum Era to the 1960s, which offers insight into how Black women blazed a trail into higher education and how their success impacted their communities. https://www.cgu.edu/people/linda-perkins

Stewart Donaldson, a renowned leader in positive organizational psychology and program evaluation, whose work has advanced institutional effectiveness. He co-authored Flow 2.0: Optimal Experience in a Complex World. Honoring Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's Legacy, which focused on more than two decades of empirical research to provide a new framework designed to help individuals be fully engaged in their lives and flourish in complex and dynamic environments. https://www.cgu.edu/people/stewart-i-donaldson

Bernie Jaworski, a thought leader who is driving conversations among decision-makers in marketing strategy and business innovation. He co-authored Setting the Direction for Your Firm, which looks at the alignment between the management theories of Peter Drucker and Confucianism. https://www.cgu.edu/people/bernie-jaworski

Romeo Guzmán, whose research bridges community history and public engagement. He recently partnered with PBS on a five-episode series, VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA: The Untold History of Latinos, which focuses on underrepresented communities that have played significant but often overlooked roles in shaping Southern California’s cultural and political identity. https://www.cgu.edu/people/romeo-guzman

Saida Heshmati, an assistant professor of psychology and heir to the legacy of Professor Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, whose research lab studies well-being. The International Positive Psychology Association has honored her for contributing significantly to her field soon after earning her PhD. https://www.cgu.edu/people/saida-heshmati

“For a century, CGU has been dedicated to developing leaders who drive meaningful change,” said Tim Kirley, interim president of Claremont Graduate University. “As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the pioneering work of Peter Drucker and the many scholars and students who have shaped our institution. Our centennial is not just about looking back — it’s about continuing to foster innovation and discovery in the years ahead.”

The centennial celebration will take place throughout 2025, with events open to alumni, students, faculty, and the broader community.

About Claremont Graduate University: Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is dedicated to graduate-level education and research. Located 35 miles east of Los Angeles, CGU serves a diverse community of students and professionals committed to transdisciplinary learning. Its alumni include leaders in education, policy, business, the arts, and public service.

Media Contact:

John Tucker

john.tucker@cgu.edu

Phone: (909) 607-9226