DTE Energy celebrates energy assistance expansion, thanks to “Coalition to Keep Michigan Warm”

Detroit, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DTE Energy joined with 120 human service agencies, religious organizations and businesses, known as the “Coalition to Keep Michigan Warm,” to celebrate new laws that will expand energy assistance to more Michiganders. DTE and other members of the coalition, were joined by Governor Whitmer, legislators and community leaders to celebrate the bipartisan collaboration that was necessary to successfully break down barriers and secure this vital funding for Michiganders in need.

“I am so proud that Republicans and Democrats came together to expand energy assistance for 330,000 Michigan families, helping them stay warm in the winter and cool through the summer,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders are still facing high costs, and we need to work together to keep finding commonsense ways to save them money. By expanding MEAP eligibility and making it even easier to sign up, we are making sure that no one has to put on an extra sweater just to eat dinner and kids can come home after a long, hot day playing outside and cool off. Everyone deserves to live in a safe, comfortable, and affordable home, and I am grateful that we came together to lower costs and get this done.”

“While DTE is focused on making transformational investments to provide our customers with cleaner, more reliable energy, we’re also committed to keeping bills as low as possible. Despite these investments, we’re proud to have kept residential customer bills below the national average and bill increases below the rate of inflation – every bit of savings counts for our customers,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Chairman and CEO. “We’re so grateful for the passion brought by The Coalition to Keep Michigan Warm, legislators and community leaders who stood together to knock down barriers and better meet the changing needs of our most vulnerable customers.”

“I’m thankful for the Coalition to Keep Michigan Warm and our government partners who worked tirelessly to advocate for the passage of these bills, which will help so many families across our state,” said Dr. Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “This MEAP expansion will ensure more households living below the ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) threshold can access critical utility assistance in a time of need. United Way is committed to helping families move from crisis to stability, and from stability to prosperity, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this additional pathway of support.”

“I’m proud to have partnered with nonprofit leaders, religious organizations and businesses to form the Coalition to Keep Michigan Warm that fought for those in my community, making sure their needs were heard,” said Reverend Richard White III of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. “I’m thrilled to celebrate the passage of the energy assistance expansion bills alongside these advocates and to know that more funding will be available to even more Michiganders.”

At the end of last year, the Michigan legislature, with a bipartisan vote, passed four pieces of legislation to expand the funding available for low-income Michiganders under the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP), as well as expanded the eligibility criteria for the program.

The four bills recently signed into law by Governor Whitmer will:

Double MEAP funding from $50 million today to $100 million over the next five years, allowing the funds to serve twice as many customers.

Increase the eligibility of MEAP funds so that any Michigander at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level would be eligible. Today, that threshold is 150% of the Federal Poverty Level.

MEAP funds will be allocated to low-income customers who reside in the geographic area where the funds are generated.

Create sustainability as the surcharge that funds MEAP will be capped at $2 per meter but can be adjusted by the Michigan Public Service Commission, based on inflation.

During the event, remarks were provided by Governor Whitmer, DTE Chairman and CEO Jerry Norcia, United Way for Southeastern Michigan CEO Dr. Darienne Hudson, and President of the Council of Baptist Pastors, Rev. Richard White.

These bills will go into effect on October 1, 2025, at the beginning of the State’s fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Attachments