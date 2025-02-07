RIG INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Transocean Ltd. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the February 24, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Transocean Ltd. (“Transocean” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RIG) securities during the period from October 31, 2023 through September 2, 2024 (“the Class Period”).

On September 3, 2024, before the market opened, Transocean announced “as a part of the Company’s effort to dispose of non-strategic assets” it had agreed to sell the Developer Driller III and Discovered Inspiration, two of the Company’s idle oil rigs, and associated assets, for an aggregate $342 million. Transocean further announced that the sales would result in an estimated third-quarter non-cash charge of up to $645 million associated with the impairment of said assets. On this news, the price of Transocean shares declined by $0.42, or approximately 8.86%, from $4.74 per share on August 30, 2024, to close at $4.32 per share on September 3, 2024.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the Discovered Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; and (2) the Company’s recorded asset valuations were overstated.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Transocean securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

