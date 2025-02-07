Press Release: Execution of a share buyback agreement for up to €2 billion

Execution of a share buyback agreement for up to €2 billion

Paris, February 7, 2025. On January 30, 2025, Sanofi announced its intention to execute a share buyback program in 2025 of €5 billion, preferably through block trades and in the open market with the purpose of cancellation.

A first tranche of this program was announced on February 3, 2025, and executed on February 5, 2025, for an amount of €3 billion, through an off-market block trade with the long-standing shareholder L’Oréal.

On February 6, 2025, Sanofi has entered into a mandate with an investment service provider for the second tranche of this program. Under the terms of this mandate, Sanofi will repurchase its own shares for a total consideration of up to €2 billion, between February 7, 2025 and December 31, 2025 at the latest1.





About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations

Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com

Evan Berland | + 1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com

Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com

Nicolas Obrist | + 33 6 77 21 27 55 | nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com

Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com

Timothy Gilbert | + 1 516 521 2929 | timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com

Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com

Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com

Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com

Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com

Sanofi forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that pandemics or other global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

1 Subject to the renewal, as the case may be, of the buyback and cancellation resolutions by the 2025 shareholders meeting.

Attachment