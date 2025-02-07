SATO Corporation´s Annual Report, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement published

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 7 February 2025 at 9:15 am

SATO has published its Annual Report for 2024 in both Finnish and English on the company's website. The report includes the company's Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' report for the fiscal year from 1 January to 31 December 2024.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' report for 2024 have also been released in compliance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. The primary statements and notes have been tagged with XBRL. The audit firm Deloitte has issued an independent assurance report providing reasonable assurance regarding SATO's ESEF financial statements.

In addition, the company has published a Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Statement for 2024, available both as part of the annual report and as separate documents in the Governance section of the company's website.

These publications can be found as attachments to this release and on the company's website.

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en

