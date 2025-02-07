Aki Rahunen appointed Innofactor’s CFO

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release – Changes in Board/Management/Auditing February 7, 2025, at 9:30 Finnish time

Innofactor’s Board of Directors has appointed Aki Rahunen as the CFO for Innofactor Group, and he will assume the position no later than May 8, 2025. Rahunen is currently serving as the CFO of Avidly. Previously, Rahunen has held the position of CFO at Fluido, among others. M.Sc. (Econ.) Rahunen will become a member of Innofactor’s Executive Board in his role as the CFO and will report to the Group's CEO Sami Ensio.

"I am excited about my new role at Innofactor. It is great to join this journey. I believe that with my broad experience, I can support Innofactor's business and help Innofactor continue on the path of profitable growth," says Aki Rahunen.

"I am very pleased that we have Aki joining our team. He has exactly the right kind of practical expertise for Innofactor's new strategic phase. I am convinced that in his role as CFO, Aki will further develop Innofactor's financial management and support our business leadership in achieving our business goals," says CEO Sami Ensio.

Espoo, February 7, 2025

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #AIDriven #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou