Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

 | Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 7 February 2025

Corporate Announcement 05/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar

19th March 2025 Annual Report ending 31 December 2024

16th April 2025 Annual General Meeting 

9th September 2025 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2025 through 30 June 2025

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment


Attachments

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement financial calendar 2025