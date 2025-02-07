Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 7 February 2025
Corporate Announcement 05/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.
Financial Calendar
19th March 2025 Annual Report ending 31 December 2024
16th April 2025 Annual General Meeting
9th September 2025 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2025 through 30 June 2025
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment