To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 7 February 2025

Corporate Announcement 05/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar



19th March 2025 Annual Report ending 31 December 2024

16th April 2025 Annual General Meeting

9th September 2025 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2025 through 30 June 2025

