France Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Report 2024-2028: French Market Expected to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR During 2023-2028

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France is forecasted to grow by USD 498.9 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising incidence of preterm births, high demand for maternal care devices, and rise in number of neonatal care centers.

This study identifies the growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements and implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the neonatal and prenatal devices market covers the following areas:

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Sizing

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Forecast

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Industry Analysis

The neonatal and prenatal devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics centers

Others

By Type

Prenatal and fetal equipment

Neonatal equipment

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neonatal and prenatal devices market vendors in France that include:

Atom Medical Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corp.

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Neoventa Medical AB

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Utah Medical Products Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.



