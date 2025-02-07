Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Analysis and Country Growth Forecasts 2024-2031: China Set to Continue its Dominance, Achieving a Market Value of $6.29 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $6.29 billion by 2031. The Japanese market is set to register a CAGR of 17.2% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Indian market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 18.7% during 2024-2031.





Energy efficiency has emerged as a defining challenge for the data center industry as power consumption and carbon emissions associated with traditional facilities continue to rise. These data centers address this issue by integrating advanced cooling technologies, energy-efficient designs, and renewable energy solutions. Their smaller footprint and optimized layouts allow for significant reductions in energy usage compared to conventional data centers.



Moreover, this market benefits from its flexibility and customization options. Diverse industries, such as healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and government, may require customization of these units. In the healthcare sector, for example, modular data centers enable secure storage and rapid processing of sensitive patient data, ensuring compliance with stringent privacy regulations.



Australia's dedication to renewable energy and the expansion of its cloud services are propelling it to become a significant player in this market. The Australian government has prioritized digital transformation through its Digital Economy Strategy, which includes significant investments in cloud infrastructure and 5G technology. These data centers are particularly appealing in Australia's remote regions, where traditional data centers are not feasible due to logistical challenges.

Additionally, the country's focus on green energy has encouraged the adoption of modular solutions that integrate solar and wind power, helping enterprises meet sustainability targets. Thus, across the region, the emphasis on sustainability, driven by government policies and corporate goals, positions these data centers as a key enabler of Asia Pacific's digital future.



Key Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.

Johnson Controls International

Delta Electronics

Altron

Vertiv Group

Hubbell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market, by Component

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market, by Industry Vertical

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market, by Country



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 The Cardinal Matrix

4.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

4.2.3 Geographical Expansion

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4 Top Winning Strategies

4.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2020-2024)

4.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2020, Mar - 2024, Nov) Leading Players

4.5 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Component

5.1 Asia Pacific Solutions Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Solutions Type

5.3 Asia Pacific Services Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Services Type



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Organization Size

6.1 Asia Pacific Large Enterprises Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Asia Pacific IT & Telecom Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific BFSI Market by Country

7.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Market by Country

7.4 Asia Pacific Government & Defense Market by Country

7.5 Asia Pacific Media & Entertainment Market by Country

7.6 Asia Pacific Retail Market by Country

7.7 Asia Pacific Other Industry Vertical Market by Country



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market by Country

8.1 China Modular Data Center Market

8.2 Japan Modular Data Center Market

8.3 India Modular Data Center Market

8.4 South Korea Modular Data Center Market

8.5 Singapore Modular Data Center Market

8.6 Malaysia Modular Data Center Market

8.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market



