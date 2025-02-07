Connected Device Market Report 2025-2030: AI integration and IoT expansion to Drive Growth in Consumer and Enterprise/Industrial Segments Respectively in the Connected Device Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region, and Country 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the connected device landscape with this insightful report. Identify market segmentation (consumer, enterprise, and industrial), projected growth from 2025 to 2030, and key applications across diverse sectors. Discover how connected devices are transforming industries and shaping the future.

This report provides critical intelligence for navigating the rapidly evolving connected device market. Analyze market size, segmentation, and growth projections to 2030. Evaluate key applications and solutions across major industry verticals, including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. Empower your strategic decision-making with data-driven insights.

Report Benefits

Market segmentation (consumer, enterprise, industrial)

Market sizing and growth forecasts (2025-2030)

Identify key applications across major industry verticals

Obtain the insights you need to understand the future of connected devices

Connected Device Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly evolving beyond its initial limitations. We're seeing an explosion in the number, type, and purpose of connected devices, moving beyond single-purpose applications to a more interconnected and intelligent ecosystem.

While some connected devices are "smart" with built-in intelligence, many are simple sensors that rely on external processing power. This processing can occur in centralized cloud platforms or distributed edge computing networks, enabling a new generation of low-power devices.

The rise of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) is driving a shift towards more cognitive networks. Devices are becoming more intelligent, leveraging AI for decision-making both locally at the edge and centrally in the cloud. This enables peer-to-peer communication and collaboration between devices, creating new possibilities but also increasing the need for robust AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

5G standardization is further accelerating this evolution. Hybrid devices are emerging that blend the characteristics of different 5G categories, requiring flexible network management and security protocols. These devices will have varying levels of complexity and capability, demanding adaptable authentication and authorization procedures to ensure appropriate usage and maintain network quality.

In essence, IoT is becoming more diverse, intelligent, and interconnected. This transformation presents both opportunities and challenges, requiring innovative approaches to device management, security, and network optimization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Smart and IoT Connected Devices

2.2 Smart Connected Devices

2.2.1 Connected IoT Devices

2.2.2 Smart Devices vs. Non-Smart IoT Connected Devices

2.3 Connected Device Market Impact

2.4 Growth Factors

2.5 Market Challenges

3. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

3.1 Connected IoT Device Systems

3.2 Consumer IoT Connected Devices

3.2.1 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices

3.2.2 Industrial IoT Connected Devices

3.2.3 IoT Software and Connected Applications

3.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions

3.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology

3.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model

3.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain

3.7 Business Models and Strategies

3.8 Machine Learning and Other AI Solutions

3.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems

3.10 5G, MEC, and Connected IoT Applications

4. Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers

4.1 Artificial Intelligence

4.2 Broadband Wireless

4.3 Computing (Centralized and Edge)

4.4 Data Analytics

4.5 IoT Convergence

4.6 Smart Cities

4.7 Smart Buildings

4.8 Connected Homes

5. Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers

5.1 Consumer Market

5.1.1 Localized Intelligence

5.1.2 Autonomous Operation

5.2 Enterprise Market

5.2.1 Smart Workplace

5.2.2 Smart Products

5.2.3 Business Automation

5.3 Industrial Market

5.3.1 Industrial Evolution

5.3.2 Industrial Convergence

5.4 Government and NGO Market

6. Global Markets for Connected Devices 2025 - 2030

6.1 Connected Devices by Type of IoT

6.2 Connected Devices by Region

7. Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT 2025 - 2030

7.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT

7.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT

8. Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT 2025 - 2030

8.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT

8.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT

9. Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT 2025 - 2030

9.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT

9.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT

10. Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT 2025 - 2030

10.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT

10.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Key Strategies Initiatives

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sony Corporation

HTC Corporation

Vuzix Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Oracle Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd

PTC Corporation

Telit Communications PLC

Wind River Systems Inc.

Cumulocity GmBH (Software AG)

Amplia Soluciones SL

Nokia Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

ARM Limited (Nvidia)

Aeris Communication Inc.

Smith Micro Software Inc.

Xively (Google)

Motorola Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Technicolor (Technicolor)

12. Future of Smart and Connected Devices

12.1 Ubiquitous Distribution and Presence

12.2 Localized Intelligence and Computing

12.3 Autonomous Decision-making and Actions

