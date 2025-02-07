RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-02-07
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2000 +/- 2000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,590
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|90
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.039 %
|Lowest yield
|2.033 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.043 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-02-07
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,960
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|2,000
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.507 %
|Lowest yield
|2.495 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.512 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|16.00