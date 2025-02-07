RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-02-07
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2000 +/- 2000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,590
Volume sold, SEK mln90
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield2.039 %
Lowest yield2.033 %
Highest accepted yield2.043 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-02-07
Loan1063 
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313 
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,960
Volume sold, SEK mln2,000
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids7
Average yield2.507 %
Lowest yield2.495 %
Highest accepted yield2.512 %
% accepted at highest yield       16.00



 