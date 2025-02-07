Edible Packaging Global Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Amcor, Devro, Evoware, Ingredion, JRF Technology, MonoSol, Nagase & Co., Notpla, Tate & Lyle, Tipa, Watson & WikiCell Designs

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Packaging - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Edible Packaging is a rapidly growing sector within the broader packaging industry, driven by increasing environmental concerns, sustainability goals, and consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Edible packaging is typically made from natural, biodegradable materials such as seaweed, starch, proteins, and polysaccharides, which are not only sustainable but also offer functional benefits like moisture resistance and extended shelf life for food products.



Edible Packaging demand was estimated at US$988.1 million in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 5.6% between 2024 and 2030, to reach US$1.4 billion in 2030. The global Edible Packaging market is driven by factors such as growing environmental concerns, consumer demand for sustainable solutions, and the push to reduce plastic waste. With increasing awareness of plastic pollution, both consumers and companies are shifting towards eco-friendly alternatives, prompting innovations in biodegradable and edible packaging materials.



Additionally, advancements in material science, such as the use of polysaccharides, proteins, and seaweed, have improved the functionality and shelf life of edible packaging, making it a more viable option for food products. Regulatory support and incentives aimed at reducing plastic use also bolster market growth, while rising demand for plant-based, vegan, and natural products further propels the adoption of edible packaging in food and beverage sectors.

Market Segmentation



Edible Packaging Regional Market Analysis



North America holds the dominant position in the Edible Packaging market, accounting for 38.2% in 2024, due to its advanced food and packaging industries, coupled with strong consumer demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions. The region's robust R&D ecosystem fosters innovation in edible materials like seaweed, starch, and proteins, enabling the development of high-quality, functional packaging. Furthermore, supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability among consumers and businesses drive adoption. The presence of major market players and a growing trend toward reducing single-use plastics further strengthen North America's leading position in the market.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by rising environmental awareness, increasing government initiatives to reduce plastic waste, and a growing population driving demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The region's expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in countries like China and India, boosts the adoption of innovative packaging to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

Additionally, advancements in technology and materials, such as seaweed and rice-based packaging, combined with cost-effective manufacturing processes, further accelerate market growth in Asia Pacific.



Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Source



Plant based is the leading Source in the Edible Packaging market, with an estimated share of 73.7% in 2024, because they offer abundant, renewable, and eco-friendly materials such as starch, cellulose, and seaweed, which are ideal for sustainable packaging solutions. These materials are versatile, cost-effective, and widely compatible with various food products while biodegradable and safe for consumption.



The increasing global focus on reducing plastic waste, coupled with consumer preference for natural and vegan-friendly packaging alternatives, further supports the dominance of plant-based sources. Additionally, advancements in material science to improve the functionality and durability of plant-based edible packaging drive their widespread adoption.



Plant based Edible Packaging is also expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to their natural abundance, sustainability, and increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly alternatives. Materials like seaweed, starch, and cellulose are gaining popularity as they align with the global shift toward reducing single-use plastics and environmental impact.



Additionally, the growing trend of plant-based diets and veganism has encouraged innovation in plant-derived packaging that complements these lifestyles. Advances in technology to improve the functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal of plant-based edible packaging further accelerate their adoption in diverse industries such as food, beverages, and personal care.



Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Material



The Protein segment led the market with a 45.2% share in 2024, because of its exceptional film-forming properties, biodegradability, and ability to provide a barrier against oxygen, oil, and moisture. Proteins like whey, casein, and soy are widely used as they are abundant, renewable, and offer excellent structural and functional characteristics for packaging applications. Their compatibility with food products and ability to enhance shelf life make them a preferred choice for manufacturers. Additionally, ongoing innovations to improve protein-based packaging's mechanical and sensory properties further contribute to its dominance in the market.



On the other hand, the Polysaccharides segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030, due to their natural abundance, biodegradability, and excellent film-forming properties. Materials like starch, cellulose, and alginate are increasingly favored for their ability to create durable and flexible packaging while providing a barrier to gases and oils. Their compatibility with various food products and ease of modification to enhance mechanical and thermal properties make them highly versatile. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable and plant-based packaging solutions, along with advancements in polysaccharide-based material science, is driving their rapid adoption in the market.



Edible Packaging Market Analysis by End Use Sector



Food & Beverages is the leading End Use Sector in the Edible Packaging market, with an estimated share of 77.2% in 2024, because it directly benefits from sustainable and edible solutions that align with consumer demand for eco-friendly and waste-reducing packaging. Edible packaging is particularly effective in single-serving products, offering convenience, enhanced freshness, and a unique consumption experience.



Additionally, regulatory support for reducing plastic use and innovations in packaging materials such as seaweed, starch, and proteins have accelerated adoption in this sector. The compatibility of edible packaging with various food and beverage products, ranging from dry snacks to liquid items, further strengthens its widespread application in the industry.



Pharmaceutical segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable solutions in drug delivery and packaging. Edible packaging materials, often derived from proteins, polysaccharides, or other natural sources, align with stringent safety and regulatory requirements in the pharmaceutical industry.



They offer innovative ways to package single-dose medications or encapsulate active ingredients, enhancing patient compliance and reducing environmental waste. The rising focus on eco-friendly healthcare solutions and the industry's push toward reducing plastic packaging contribute significantly to the rapid growth of edible packaging in this sector.



Edible Packaging Market Report Scope



This global report on Edible Packaging analyzes the market based on Source, Material & End Use Sector for global and regional market from 2021 to 2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Report Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $988.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Edible Packaging Defined

Edible Packaging Source Plant Animal

Edible Packaging Material Protein Polysaccharides Lipids Others

Edible Packaging End Use Sector Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Amcor

Devro

Evoware

Ingredion

JRF Technology

MonoSol LLC (Kuraray Group)

Nagase & Co.

Notpla

Tate & Lyle

Tipa Corp.

Watson

WikiCell Designs

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Edible Packaging Market Overview by Source

Plant Animal

Global Edible Packaging Market Overview by Material

Protein Polysaccharides Lipids Others

Global Edible Packaging Market Overview by End Use Sector

Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Edible Packaging Market Overview by Geographic Region

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3aahz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment