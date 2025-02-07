Nano Calcium Carbonate Global Business Report 2025: Increase in Plastic Production & Consumption Sets the Tone for Nano CaCO3 Consumption in Plastic Manufacturing

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Calcium Carbonate - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nano Calcium Carbonate was valued at US$8.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.



The application of nano calcium carbonate extends to the paint and coatings industry, where it serves as an effective additive to improve opacity, brightness, and weather resistance. Its fine particle size allows for better dispersion, resulting in a smoother finish and enhanced durability of coatings. Additionally, in the paper industry, nano calcium carbonate is used to improve the brightness, opacity, and printability of paper products. Its incorporation into paper production processes leads to a reduction in the use of expensive optical brightening agents and enhances the overall quality of the final product. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and food industries utilize nano calcium carbonate as a calcium supplement and an acidity regulator, respectively, benefiting from its high bioavailability and ease of incorporation into various formulations.



The growth in the nano calcium carbonate market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in nanoparticle production, increasing demand from end-use industries, and the rising emphasis on sustainable and high-performance materials. Advances in manufacturing techniques, such as controlled precipitation and surface modification, have enabled the production of high-purity nano calcium carbonate with tailored properties, catering to specific industrial requirements.

The expanding use of polymers in automotive, construction, and packaging sectors fuels the demand for nano calcium carbonate as a performance-enhancing filler. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the benefits of nano materials in improving product performance and reducing costs drives their adoption. The growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials also propels market growth, as nano calcium carbonate can improve the recyclability and overall environmental footprint of various products. As industries continue to seek innovative solutions to enhance product quality and sustainability, the demand for nano calcium carbonate is expected to witness significant growth.





Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Nano Calcium Carbonate market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Type (Standard Grade, High Precision Grade)

Application (Plastics, Building & Construction, Rubber, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Standard Grade Nano Calcium Carbonate segment, which is expected to reach US$10.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.4%. The High Precision Grade Nano Calcium Carbonate segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd., Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd. (APEX), Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd., Imerys S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 39 major companies featured in this Nano Calcium Carbonate market report include:

Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd.

Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd. (APEX)

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

NanoMaterials Technology Pte., Ltd.

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Strong Focus on Material Innovation & Ensuing Developments in Nanotechnology & Nanomaterials Lays the Foundation for the Rise of Nano Calcium Carbonate

Strong Outlook for Nanotechnology Trickles Downstream Into the Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Global Market for Nanotechnology (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2026. 2028 and 2030

Global Economic Update

Competition

Nano Calcium Carbonate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for Nano Calcium Carbonate Use in Production of Construction Materials

Growing Construction Spending to Create a Parallel Rise in Demand for Nano CaCO3 in Concrete Production: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Increase in Plastic Production & Consumption Sets the Tone for Nano CaCO3 Consumption in Plastic Manufacturing

Strong Demand for Rubber Products Drives Growth in the Rubber Processing End-Use Sector Market

Strong Demand for Rubber Products Drives Interest in Nano Calcium Carbonate for Producing Low Cost, High Performance Rubber Products: Global Market for Rubber Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Continuous Advancements to Benefit Calcium Carbonate Nanoparticles Use in Biomedical Applications

Use of Nano Calcium Carbonate in the Paint Industry: A Review

Growing Demand for High Quality Paints Drives Use of Nano Calcium Carbonate to Improve Paint Properties such as Sheen, Opacity and Wear Resistance: Global Market for Paints and Coatings (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2026, 2028, and 2030

