EV Battery Reuse Global Business Report 2025, with 25+ Profiles including B2U Storage Solutions, Connected Energy, Evyon, OCTAVE, Ronak Pumps and Valves, Second Life EV Batteries and More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Reuse - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Battery Reuse was valued at US$625.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 44.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts.







The EV Battery Reuse market is experiencing rapid growth, driven primarily by the increasing number of electric vehicles on the road and the growing concern over sustainability. As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to accelerate globally, the number of used EV batteries is rising, creating an opportunity for their reuse in secondary applications. Reusing EV batteries not only helps to reduce the environmental impact of waste but also contributes to mitigating the growing demand for new raw materials needed for battery production. With millions of EVs expected to be retired in the next decade, an increasing number of manufacturers and recyclers are focusing on the repurposing of used batteries for secondary life applications such as energy storage systems (ESS).



The economic benefits of battery reuse also play a crucial role in driving the market forward. Reusing EV batteries for secondary purposes is a cost-effective alternative to mining and processing new raw materials. It offers the potential to significantly lower costs in the battery supply chain and reduce dependence on critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. As the global supply of these materials becomes constrained due to increasing demand and geopolitical concerns, the ability to repurpose EV batteries provides a practical and sustainable solution. Battery reuse also offers an additional revenue stream for automakers and battery manufacturers, as used batteries can be sold for energy storage applications, further driving market growth.



Additionally, regulatory support and government incentives are encouraging the growth of the EV Battery Reuse market. Governments around the world are introducing policies that encourage the circular economy, sustainability, and the reduction of electronic waste. These policies are creating a favorable environment for the reuse of EV batteries and promoting investments in energy storage technologies that leverage second-life batteries. The adoption of regulations aimed at improving battery recycling rates and ensuring the responsible disposal of used batteries is further helping to unlock the potential of the reuse market.



What Sustainability Challenges and Opportunities Does EV Battery Reuse Present?



Sustainability plays a central role in the growing focus on EV battery reuse. As the world moves toward cleaner energy and greener transportation solutions, reusing EV batteries offers a significant opportunity to reduce waste and minimize the need for new raw materials. However, challenges remain, particularly in terms of standardization, safety, and efficiency. Reusing EV batteries requires careful testing, refurbishment, and repurposing to ensure that these batteries meet the necessary safety standards and perform as expected in secondary applications. Without proper infrastructure, there is a risk that reused batteries may not meet the required standards for grid energy storage or other uses, potentially undermining the environmental benefits of the reuse model.



Despite these challenges, the EV Battery Reuse market presents substantial sustainability opportunities. The reuse of EV batteries can reduce the environmental impact associated with the disposal of old batteries, including the harmful effects of battery waste on landfills and ecosystems. By extending the lifespan of these batteries, manufacturers can also reduce the need for additional mining activities to extract raw materials for new batteries, which is often associated with environmental degradation and human rights concerns in mining operations. Furthermore, the ability to repurpose used EV batteries into energy storage systems aligns with the global push for cleaner, renewable energy sources. Repurposed batteries can store excess energy generated by solar and wind power, helping to stabilize energy grids and ensure that clean energy is available when demand is high.



The opportunity to reduce electronic waste (e-waste) through the reuse of EV batteries is also a significant driver of market growth. The global e-waste problem is rapidly increasing, and used EV batteries represent a large portion of this growing issue. By reusing EV batteries rather than disposing of them, a substantial amount of e-waste can be avoided, contributing to a more sustainable, circular economy. This aligns with the increasing global focus on reducing the environmental impact of electronics and promoting responsible consumption and production. In the long term, the growth of the EV Battery Reuse market is poised to play an essential role in addressing e-waste challenges while supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy system.



What Are the Key Growth Drivers for EV Battery Reuse?



The growth in the EV Battery Reuse market is driven by several factors, including the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market, increasing sustainability concerns, and innovations in battery technology. As the global EV market expands, the number of used EV batteries is also increasing, creating a significant opportunity for their reuse in secondary applications. Repurposing used batteries for energy storage not only extends their lifespan but also reduces the demand for new raw materials and minimizes the environmental impact associated with mining for critical minerals.



Technological advancements in battery diagnostics, management systems, and refurbishment processes are also fueling market growth. Improved testing and refurbishment methods are making it easier to assess the health of used batteries and repurpose them for reliable secondary use. Furthermore, innovations in energy storage technologies, particularly in grid applications, are making reused batteries an attractive solution for large-scale energy storage.



Finally, growing regulatory support for sustainability and the circular economy is driving investments in EV battery reuse. Governments worldwide are increasingly adopting policies that encourage battery recycling and reuse, providing a favorable regulatory environment for the market. These factors combined are positioning EV Battery Reuse as a crucial component of the broader EV ecosystem, contributing to the transition to a more sustainable and circular economy.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the EV Battery Reuse market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV & PHEV)

Application (Energy Storage Application, EV Charging Application, Base Stations Application, Low Speed Vehicles Application)

Geographic Regions/Countries:

World

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BEV Battery Reuse segment, which is expected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 48.7%. The HEV & PHEV Battery Reuse segment is also set to grow at 39.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $164.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 41.6% CAGR to reach $816.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as B2U Storage Solutions, Inc., Connected Energy Ltd., Evyon AS, OCTAVE BV, Ronak Pumps and Valves Pvt. Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global EV Battery Reuse Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 27 companies featured in this EV Battery Reuse market report include:

B2U Storage Solutions

Connected Energy

Evyon

OCTAVE

Ronak Pumps and Valves

Second Life EV Batteries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $625.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

EV Battery Reuse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising EV Adoption Highlights Opportunities in Second-Life Battery Markets

Demand for Energy Storage Systems Propels Growth in Battery Repurposing

Focus on Circular Economy Models Drives Innovation in Battery Reuse

AI-Driven Battery Health Diagnostics Strengthens Business Case for Repurposed Units

Emerging Role of Used Batteries in Renewable Energy Integration Bodes Well for Market Growth

Government Mandates for Battery Recycling Expand Opportunities in Reuse Markets

Advancements in Battery Management Systems Propel Demand for Reusable Units

AI for Predictive Analytics Expands Opportunities in Battery Repurposing

Growing Renewable Energy Projects Strengthen Case for Second-Life Storage Solutions

Focus on EV Fleet Management Propels Growth in Battery Reuse

AI for Lifecycle Optimization Sets the Stage for Efficient Battery Reuse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba7a4z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment