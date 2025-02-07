Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Global Report 2025: Market to Benefit from Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies, Forecast to Hit $32.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems was valued at US$17.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$32.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







Biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems are critical components in the production and purification of biopharmaceuticals, which include therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. These systems employ various techniques such as chromatography, filtration, and centrifugation to separate and purify biological molecules from complex mixtures. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is increasing due to their effectiveness in treating chronic and rare diseases, driving the need for efficient and reliable bioseparation systems. These systems are essential for ensuring the purity, potency, and safety of biopharmaceutical products, which are subject to stringent regulatory requirements. Advances in bioseparation technologies are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.



The biopharmaceutical bioseparation market is experiencing significant growth due to the expanding biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing adoption of advanced bioseparation techniques. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are fueling the production of biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, the development of novel therapies such as gene and cell therapies is creating new challenges and opportunities for bioseparation technologies. Innovations in materials and methods, such as the use of single-use systems and continuous processing, are improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of bioseparation processes. These advancements are enabling the production of high-quality biopharmaceuticals at larger scales.



The growth in the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, is boosting the need for efficient bioseparation systems. Secondly, advancements in bioseparation technologies, including single-use systems and continuous processing, are enhancing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Thirdly, the development of novel therapies such as gene and cell therapies is creating new challenges and opportunities for bioseparation, driving innovation in this field. Lastly, stringent regulatory requirements for biopharmaceutical products are necessitating the use of advanced bioseparation systems to ensure product quality and safety. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Technology (Chromatography, Other Technologies)

Geographic Regions/Countries:

World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chromatography Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.2%. The Other Technologies segment is also set to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chromatography Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.2%. The Other Technologies segment is also set to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.3% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 61 major companies featured in this Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market report include:

3M Company

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. (amsbio)

Biotage AB

AnteoTech

BIA Separations d.o.o.

Heinkel Drying and Separation Group

3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Critical Process Filtration, Inc.

Flottweg SE

Ellutia

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Market

Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2023

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals - 2023

Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum, Cancer Immunotherapies on the Rise

Process Intensification Aids in Greater Productivity

Evolution of Chromatography Applications for the Biopharmaceutical Sector

Chromatography in Cell & Gene Therapies

Chromatography Methods Fraught with Issues

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (2023)

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (2023)

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology

Global Chromatography Market (2023): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others

Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC)

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges

Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs

Filtration Technology: The Future

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane & Bioseparation

Need for Highly Efficient Membranes Rises

Downstream Response of Industry to Upstream Scale-Up

Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose COVID-19 for just a dollar a test

Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems

Affinity Technologies Improve Productivity

Nanofiber Chromatography Technology Advantageous

Convective Media Set to Gain Growing Use

Nanotechnology Set to Add Interesting Dimension to Biological Separation

Rise of Magnetic Nanoparticles

Magnetic Biological Separation: Key Steps

Why Carbon Nanotubes are Gaining Attention

Application of Nanoporous & Nanofiber Membranes

Key Challenges & the Road Ahead

Continuous Bioprocessing Holds Potential to Positively Impact Biomanufacturing

Perfusion Gains Attention

Use of Continuous Purification on the Rise in Viral Processes

Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage

Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum

Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Innovative Approaches to Overcome Perennial & Existing Challenges with Process Chromatography

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvjo16

