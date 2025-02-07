BYDFi Lists Berachain Token (BERA), Supporting BERA/USDT Spot and Perpetual Contracts Trading

SINGAPORE, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi officially listed the BERA/USDT spot trading pair and launched BERA/USDT perpetual contracts with up to 75x leverage. Users can now participate in the 8,100 USDT reward campaign - for more details, please visit the BYDFi website or refer to the official announcements.

Berachain: The Innovative Blockchain Powering $BERA

As the native token of the Berachain blockchain, $BERA derives its value not only from market demand but also from the strong foundational support of the Berachain ecosystem. Berachain is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK. It utilizes an innovative Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, which differs from traditional Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems. By linking validator rewards to application demand and liquidity contributions, PoL creates a dynamic incentive structure that prevents token devaluation and liquidity depletion. This groundbreaking economic model fosters mutual value creation between the blockchain and applications built on it, ensuring sustainable growth.

On April 20, 2023, Berachain successfully raised $42 million in a Series A funding round led by Polychain Capital. Furthermore, ahead of its mainnet launch, Berachain’s liquidity pre-deposit application, Boyco, attracted over $3 billion within one week, demonstrating strong market interest and adoption.

$BERA: The Key Asset of Berachain

$BERA, as the native token of Berachain, is primarily used to pay network transaction fees (gas) and can be staked to cover validator activation costs

Market Performance:

Within just 24 hours of launch, $BERA’s market capitalization surged past $1.5 billion

As of the time of writing, $BERA is priced at $7.9191

24-hour trading volume reached $2.187 billion, marking a 2,291.00% increase from the previous day



With the continuous expansion of the Berachain ecosystem, the demand for $BERA is expected to grow, driving its market value even higher.

How to Trade $BERA on BYDFi

One-Click Buy & Sell

Users can purchase BERA easily through BYDFi’s “Convert” feature, using credit/debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or wallet balances.

Leverage Trading

Supports BERA/USDT cross-margin and isolated-margin trading

Leverage options: 1x to 75x

VIP trading fee discounts—for more details, visit the BYDFi official website



About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized by Forbes as a top 10 global crypto exchange, serving over 1,000,000 users. The platform holds MSB licenses in multiple regions and is a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance. Laying great stress on compliance and development, BYDFi has always guarded the legal rights of all its global users. To protect user assets, BYDFi stores all funds in offline multi-signature wallets with at least a 1:1 reserve ratio and publishes regular proof-of-reserves (PoR) reports for transparency. BYDFi offers 24/7 live customer support, providing efficient and professional assistance in every step of a trader's journey. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support Email: CS@bydfi.com

CS@bydfi.com Business Partnerships: BD@bydfi.com

BD@bydfi.com Media Inquiries: media@bydfi.com