Geothermal Power Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Key Players ABB, Ansaldo Energia, Calpine, Enel, First Gen, Fuji Electric, Halliburton, Ormat Technologies, Toshiba, Yokogawa Electric & More

The global geothermal power market size reached 115.3 GWh in 2024 and is expected to reach 149.4 GWh by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.88% during 2025-2033. At present, North America holds the largest market share, driven by abundant geothermal resources and favorable government initiatives.

Geothermal power is a form of renewable energy produced from heat stored within the continental earth's crust. It originates from the radioactive decay of materials and uses hydrothermal resources that combine heat and water. It is widely used in various geothermal establishments for electricity generation, heating and cooling buildings, gold mining, and milk pasteurizing. Geothermal power is a sustainable and non-traditional source that assists in reducing air pollution, eliminating the combustion of fossil fuels, and ensuring silent energy production processes, low maintenance, high power output, and economic development. As a result, geothermal energy is a readily available, safe, and long-lasting power source that produces electricity with minimal environmental impact.

Geothermal Power Market Trends:

The global geothermal power market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for electricity. Geothermal power offers an eco-friendly, reliable, high-capacity, and cost-effective solution to the rising electricity demand across the globe. In line with this, the significant need to reduce air pollution due to rising environmental concerns, global warming, and the increasing instances of respiratory disease is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of geothermal power over other renewable sources, such as wind energy, hydropower, and bioenergy, can be attributed to the various advantages of the solution, including minimum land usage, zero liquid pollution, and high availability.

Additionally, the introduction of horizontal drilling techniques to explore good reservoir formation and produce geothermal power at comparatively lower costs is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising popularity of binary cycle technology in geothermal power plants due to its efficiency, reservoir sustainability, high-reliability operation, environmental friendliness, and enhanced performance is positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in geothermal power systems to empower the platform with intelligent behavior, learning, and informed decision-making capabilities is creating a positive outlook for market growth. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities to optimize production processes and explore new reservoirs and the implementation of various government initiatives to generate electricity from renewable sources are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB, Ansaldo Energia, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Calpine, Enel, First Gen Corporation, Fuji Electric Co, Halliburton, Mitsubishi, Ormat Technologies, Toshiba and Yokogawa Electric.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 115.3 GWh Forecasted Market Value by 2033 149.4 GWh Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global geothermal power market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on power plant type and end user.

Breakup by Power Plant Type:

Binary Cycle Power Plants

Flash Steam Plants

Dry Steam Plants

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

