Unlock the Secrets of Performance Analysis: Join the Investment Performance Measurement & Attribution Online Training Course in March 2025

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk (ONLINE EVENT: March 19-21, 2025)" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk, each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.

The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.

By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow you to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition, you will be able to take the applications forward to 'get to the next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.

Investment Performance, Attribution and Risk are complex topics. Each includes concepts distinct from, for example, Investment Reporting, Accounting or Fund Pricing. Accordingly, a simple spreadsheet as a guide is made available for prospective attendees pre-workshop to attempt and gain initial familiarity with key concepts.

By the end of the course you will be able to:

Calculate returns and use key metrics

Understand the benchmarks and indices and use them to measure performance

Calculate and measure risk

Track errors in performance

Apply portfolio attribution

Understand and apply Global Investment Performance Standards

Present performance results and prepare reports

Course Coverage:

Performance Returns

Annualised vs Cumulative Returns

Impact of Fees

Currency impact

Benchmarking

Contribution Analysis

GIPS

Performance Attribution

Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period

Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

Ex-Post and Ex-Ante Risk

Statistical Concepts

Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures

Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures

Who Should Attend:

This Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution and Risk course should be attended by professionals who need to understand and calculate financial performance from the following types of institutions and departments:

Operations Staff

Staff wishing to move into Performance Analyst roles

Database Managers

Fund Managers

'Sell Side' Supplier staff requiring a better knowledge of users' Performance requirements

Portfolio Management

Investment Management

Equity Sales & Research

Pension Funds

Insurance

Institutional Investors

Banking

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egw1xd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.