Corporate Actions Training: Learn to Manage Mergers, Dividends, and More – Register Now for the Upcoming Session in March 2025

A corporate action is an event initiated by a public company that changes the nature of its securities, equity or debt, issued by the company. Events of this type are very common and occur in every marketplace across the world.

Corporate action events impact various security holders, it is therefore very important that securities trading organisations have the necessary understanding and skills, as well as correct resources to manage corporate action events as they arise.

Through real life examples and case studies this programme will enable participants to gain a thorough understanding of what corporate actions are and how to effectively manage and navigate them.

What will you learn

By the end of this session participants will:

Gain a solid understanding of what corporate actions are and the main players involved

Understand types of securities involved and how they are affected by corporate actions

Gain an insight into the lifecycle process

Learn about the accounting and tax implications

Explore main types of risks and how to manage them

Understand the main regulatory and compliance implications

Course Agenda:

Corporate actions explained, their purpose and impacts

Types of corporate actions including: cash dividends, stock splits, tender offers, reverse stock splits, spin offs, rights offers, mergers & acquisitions

Types of securities affected

Main types of participants and stakeholders

Mandatory and voluntary corporate actions

Life cycle of an event - what is involved, how are the events managed and the importance of critical dates

The importance of information and reference data

The nature of mandatory events

Accounting and tax considerations

The impact of accounting and methods for calculating

Meetings of the company proxy voting - AGM and EGM

Potential risks to the organisations

Regulatory and compliance considerations

Real world examples and case studies

Who Should Attend:

Professionals who want to accelerate their understanding of Corporate Actions:

Reconciliation staff, Collateral Management personnel, Risk professionals and Accounting personnel

Fund Accountants, Business Systems Analysts, Broker/Dealers, Investment Bankers, Settlement & reconciliation staff

Anyone who trades and invests, and has a general interest in learning more about Corporate Actions

This course is suitable for all those working in, or managing corporate actions operations and asset servicing functions. This includes asset servicing and operations professionals, technology specialists as well as compliance officers and operations managers.

