Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Forecast, 2025-2030: Philips, General Electric Co., Siemens, Cisco Systems, and IBM Corp. Dominate the Region

Expansion of Telehealth Services, Big Data, and Analytics are the Key Trends Impacting the Saudi Arabian Market

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market was valued at USD 71 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 244.47 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.70%.

The Internet of Medical Things market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a notable upsurge driven by several key factors. The growing adoption of connected healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring solutions is at the forefront of this expansion. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of real-time health data monitoring and the ability to manage chronic conditions more effectively.



Moreover, the Saudi Arabian government has placed a significant emphasis on digital healthcare transformation, promoting initiatives that encourage the integration of IoT technology in the healthcare sector. The Vision 2030 program, with its focus on diversifying the economy and enhancing healthcare services, has further accelerated the IoMT market's growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of remote healthcare solutions, fostering a more favorable environment for IoMT solutions. As a result, both domestic and international companies are capitalizing on these opportunities, leading to a burgeoning IoMT market in Saudi Arabia with a promising outlook for continued expansion and innovation in the healthcare sector.

The Riyadh region emerged as the dominant force in the Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things market, and this dominance is likely to persist throughout the forecast period. Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, is a hub for healthcare facilities, research institutes, and governmental healthcare initiatives. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high concentration of hospitals, clinics, and academic institutions, which have been at the forefront of IoMT adoption. The region's prominence can be attributed to various factors, including extensive government support for healthcare modernization through the Vision 2030 program, which has prioritized the integration of digital technologies in healthcare services.

Riyadh also hosts numerous research and academic institutions, fostering innovation and the development of IoMT applications. As a result, the region has witnessed significant investment in IoMT technology, research, and development. Moreover, Riyadh's large and diverse population, including both urban and suburban areas, offers a vast patient pool for IoMT applications and telehealth services, further driving the adoption of IoMT solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, played a pivotal role in reinforcing Riyadh's dominance, as healthcare providers rapidly adopted IoMT technologies to meet the surging demand for virtual healthcare services. Given these factors, Riyadh is well-positioned to maintain its leading position in the Saudi Arabia IoMT market, both as a technology hub and a major healthcare service provider, during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

  • Government Initiatives and Vision 2030
  • Rising Chronic Disease Burden
  • Private Sector Investment
  • Patient-Centered Care

Key Market Challenges

  • Data Privacy and Security Concerns
  • Interoperability and Standardization
  • Limited Healthcare Infrastructure
  • Regulatory Compliance

Key Market Trends

  • Expansion of Telehealth Services
  • Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Diseases
  • Wearable Health Devices
  • Big Data and Analytics
  • IoMT in Home Healthcare

Key Players Profiled in the Saudi Arabian Internet of Medical Things Market

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens AG
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Deployment

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

By End-use

  • Homecare
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Research Institutes & Academics
  • Others

By Application

  • Telemedicine
  • Clinical Operations & Workflow Management
  • Connected Imaging
  • Medication Management
  • Inpatient Monitoring
  • Others

By Region

  • Riyadh
  • Makkah
  • Madinah
  • Jeddah
  • Tabuk
  • Eastern Province
  • Rest of Saudi Arabia

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages85
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$71 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$244.47 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate22.7%
Regions CoveredSaudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h05uo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Saudi Arabian Internet of Medical Things Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Internet of Medical Thing
                            
                            
                                Population Health
                            
                            
                                Remote Healthcare
                            
                            
                                Smart Healthcare
                            
                            
                                Telehealth Services
                            
                            
                                Virtual Healthcare
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data