Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Forecast, 2025-2030: Philips, General Electric Co., Siemens, Cisco Systems, and IBM Corp. Dominate the Region

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market was valued at USD 71 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 244.47 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.70%.
The Internet of Medical Things market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a notable upsurge driven by several key factors. The growing adoption of connected healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring solutions is at the forefront of this expansion. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of real-time health data monitoring and the ability to manage chronic conditions more effectively.
Moreover, the Saudi Arabian government has placed a significant emphasis on digital healthcare transformation, promoting initiatives that encourage the integration of IoT technology in the healthcare sector. The Vision 2030 program, with its focus on diversifying the economy and enhancing healthcare services, has further accelerated the IoMT market's growth.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of remote healthcare solutions, fostering a more favorable environment for IoMT solutions. As a result, both domestic and international companies are capitalizing on these opportunities, leading to a burgeoning IoMT market in Saudi Arabia with a promising outlook for continued expansion and innovation in the healthcare sector.
The Riyadh region emerged as the dominant force in the Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things market, and this dominance is likely to persist throughout the forecast period. Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, is a hub for healthcare facilities, research institutes, and governmental healthcare initiatives. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high concentration of hospitals, clinics, and academic institutions, which have been at the forefront of IoMT adoption. The region's prominence can be attributed to various factors, including extensive government support for healthcare modernization through the Vision 2030 program, which has prioritized the integration of digital technologies in healthcare services.
Riyadh also hosts numerous research and academic institutions, fostering innovation and the development of IoMT applications. As a result, the region has witnessed significant investment in IoMT technology, research, and development. Moreover, Riyadh's large and diverse population, including both urban and suburban areas, offers a vast patient pool for IoMT applications and telehealth services, further driving the adoption of IoMT solutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, played a pivotal role in reinforcing Riyadh's dominance, as healthcare providers rapidly adopted IoMT technologies to meet the surging demand for virtual healthcare services. Given these factors, Riyadh is well-positioned to maintain its leading position in the Saudi Arabia IoMT market, both as a technology hub and a major healthcare service provider, during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers
- Government Initiatives and Vision 2030
- Rising Chronic Disease Burden
- Private Sector Investment
- Patient-Centered Care
Key Market Challenges
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- Interoperability and Standardization
- Limited Healthcare Infrastructure
- Regulatory Compliance
Key Market Trends
- Expansion of Telehealth Services
- Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Diseases
- Wearable Health Devices
- Big Data and Analytics
- IoMT in Home Healthcare
Key Players Profiled in the Saudi Arabian Internet of Medical Things Market
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
Report Scope
In this report, the Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By End-use
- Homecare
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Institutes & Academics
- Others
By Application
- Telemedicine
- Clinical Operations & Workflow Management
- Connected Imaging
- Medication Management
- Inpatient Monitoring
- Others
By Region
- Riyadh
- Makkah
- Madinah
- Jeddah
- Tabuk
- Eastern Province
- Rest of Saudi Arabia
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|85
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$71 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$244.47 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.7%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h05uo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment