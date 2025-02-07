Heimar hf.: Publication of 2024 Annual Report

Heimar hf. ("Heimar") will publish the approved financial statements for the period 1.1.-31.12.2024, after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

On this occasion, Heimar invites you to an open presentation meeting on the same day at 16:15. The presentation will be in Icelandic. The meeting will be held at the company's headquarters in Smáralind, Hagasmára 1, 201 Kópavogur. Light refreshments will be served.

Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, will present the results and answer questions after the presentation. Registration for the presentation can be made via the email address: ir@heimar.is

The meeting will also be broadcast online at the following link: https://www.heimar.is/kynningarfundir/arsuppgjor-2024/

For more information, contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at 821 0001.