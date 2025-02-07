$11.5 Bn Field Service Management Market Outlook, 2025-2030 - Adoption of Augmented Reality for On-site Service Enhancement Reshaping the Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Service Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Field Service Management was valued at US$6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accruent LLC, Acumatica, Inc., Astea International Inc., ClickSoftware, Comarch SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Several key factors are driving the growth of the Field Service Management market, including the increasing need for real-time visibility into field operations, the growing demand for automation in workforce management, and the rising importance of customer experience. One of the primary drivers is the shift toward digital transformation, as businesses across various industries seek to modernize their operations through the adoption of cloud-based and mobile technologies. FSM platforms provide organizations with the tools to digitize and automate their field service processes, reducing reliance on manual methods and improving overall efficiency. This digital transformation enables companies to respond more quickly to service requests, optimize technician productivity, and reduce operational costs, making FSM systems a critical investment for companies looking to stay competitive.



Another significant driver is the growing focus on enhancing the customer experience. As customers increasingly expect faster, more reliable service, businesses are under pressure to improve the transparency and timeliness of their field service operations. FSM systems allow companies to provide real-time updates to customers, such as technician arrival times and service status, which enhances communication and builds trust. The ability to resolve issues quickly and efficiently also leads to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty, which is crucial in industries where customer service is a key differentiator. As companies place greater emphasis on delivering superior customer experiences, the demand for advanced FSM solutions is expected to rise.



The rise of the mobile workforce is another major factor contributing to the growth of the FSM market. As more industries adopt remote and field-based work models, businesses are recognizing the need for tools that allow them to effectively manage and monitor their mobile employees. FSM platforms equipped with mobile applications enable field workers to access job details, update work orders, and communicate with dispatchers and customers in real time. This real-time access to information empowers field workers to be more efficient and responsive, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and allowing them to focus on service delivery. As the trend toward remote and field-based work continues to grow, FSM solutions are becoming essential for businesses to maintain operational control and workforce productivity.



The integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics is further fueling the growth of the FSM market. IoT devices are increasingly being used in industries like utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare to monitor equipment performance, detect issues, and trigger service requests automatically. When integrated with FSM platforms, IoT technology enables businesses to transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, allowing technicians to address potential problems before they result in costly failures or downtime. AI and predictive analytics are also helping businesses make smarter decisions about resource allocation, service scheduling, and maintenance strategies, leading to greater efficiency and reduced operational costs.



Furthermore, the growing demand for compliance and regulatory adherence in industries such as healthcare, utilities, and manufacturing is driving the adoption of FSM systems. These industries often have stringent regulatory requirements regarding service delivery, safety protocols, and equipment maintenance. FSM platforms help companies ensure that their field operations comply with industry standards and regulations by providing real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and audit trails. This capability is particularly important in industries where non-compliance can result in significant financial penalties or reputational damage.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Field Service Management market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.1%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 13.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.8% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Field Service Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 61 major companies featured in this Field Service Management market report include:

Accruent LLC

Acumatica, Inc.

Astea International Inc.

ClickSoftware

Comarch SA

ConnectMyWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Coresystems FSM AG

FieldAware Inc.

Geoconcept SAS

IBM Corporation

IFS AB

Infor

Kickserv Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Octopusapp, Inc.-dba Jobber

Oracle Corporation

OverIT

Praxedo

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Servicemax, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

ServicePower

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Servicetrade

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Field Service Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Need for Efficient Workforce Management Driving Adoption of Field Service Management Solutions

Technological Advancements in Mobile Computing Enhancing Service Delivery

Increasing Integration of IoT and AI in Field Services for Real-time Operations Management

Future Directions: Adoption of Augmented Reality for On-site Service Enhancement

Technological Innovations in Scheduling and Route Optimization

Global Expansion of Service Industries Requiring Mobile Management

Growing Gig Economy and Contract Work Bodes Well for Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a91bj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment