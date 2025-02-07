Application Management Services Market Growth Analysis (2025-2030) Featuring Profiles of 23 Major Players - Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM & More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Management Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Application Management Services was valued at US$54.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$149.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the AMS market is driven by several factors that are reshaping the way businesses manage their applications. The increasing adoption of cloud computing is a major driver, as organizations move their applications to cloud environments, creating demand for AMS providers with cloud management expertise. The rise of AI and automation is also propelling growth, as businesses seek to leverage these technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their application management processes.

Additionally, the growing complexity of IT environments, characterized by the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, is expanding the market for AMS solutions that can manage diverse and distributed applications. The increasing emphasis on cybersecurity is driving demand for AMS providers that can offer advanced security management services to protect applications from evolving threats. Furthermore, the shift towards remote work and digital transformation initiatives is accelerating the need for reliable and scalable AMS solutions that can support business continuity and agility. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the AMS market, making it a critical component of modern IT strategies.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Application Portfolio Assessment Services segment, which is expected to reach US$51.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.3%. The Application Modernization Services segment is also set to grow at 18.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $15.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.0% CAGR to reach $23.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Throws the Spotlight on Application Management Services

Cloud Migration Spurs Growth in Managed Application Services Market

Expanding Addressable Market Opportunity Through AI-Driven Application Management

Agile Methodologies Propel Growth in Application Management Services

Remote Work Models Strengthen Business Case for Cloud-Based Application Management

DevOps Integration Generates Demand for Continuous Application Management

Rising Complexity in IT Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Application Management Services

Microservices Architecture Expands Market Opportunity for Application Management Providers

Shift to Subscription-Based Models Accelerates Demand for Managed Application Services

Expansion of Hybrid Cloud Environments Creates Opportunities for Application Management Services

Growing Popularity of Mobile Applications Drives the Market for Application Management Services

