Electronic Warfare Global Market Report 2025, Focusing on Key Players Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Saab, RTX Corporation, Thales Group, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman

The electronic warfare market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $29.15 billion in 2024 to $30.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, need for spectrum dominance, electronic countermeasure development,.



The electronic warfare market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced electronic support measures, directed energy weapons, hypersonic threats and EW, space-based EW systems.

Major trends in the forecast period include cyber-electronic convergence, quantum technologies in electronic warfare, advanced electronic support measures, next-generation radar technologies, collaboration with industry partners and electromagnetic maneuver warfare.





The increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the electronic warfare market going forward. Electronic warfare capabilities contribute to military expenditure by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of defense operations, reducing costs, and safeguarding military assets and personnel. For instance, in April 2023, according to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), a Sweden-based international organization, in 2022, the total amount spent on military spending worldwide climbed by 3. 7% in real terms, hitting a record $2.24 trillion. China's military budget also increased for the 26th year in a row. Therefore, the increasing military expenditure drives the growth of the electronic warfare market.



The increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the electronic warfare market going forward. Electronic warfare can be used in cyber-attacks to disrupt or jam an adversary's communication and network infrastructure, to deceive an adversary by manipulating electronic signals, and can provide support by identifying and locating enemy cyber-attack activities, helping to track down the source and intent of cyber threats. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report by Check Point, an Israel-based software security provider, there was a 38% surge in global cyberattacks in 2022 compared to 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of cyber-attacks is driving the growth of the electronic warfare market.



Increasing Focus On Product Innovations To Provide Reliable Services To Their Customers

Major companies operating in the electronic warfare market are focusing on innovative products such as electronic warfare counter-drone system to drive revenues in their market. Electronic warfare counter-drone system is a specialized technology designed to detect, track, and neutralize or mitigate the threats posed by unauthorized or hostile drones by utilizing electronic warfare techniques and technologies to protect against drone-related security risks. For instance, in June 2023, Elbit Systems Ltd, an Israel-based defense technology company launched an electronic warfare counter-drone system. Electronic warfare counter-drone systems are equipped with digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and are intended to fight drone threats. The technology can locate ground forces' and pilots' personal location beacons (PLBs) and detect and identify drones. The radar warning receiver digital receivers can be equipped with additional processing power to provide the capability of identifying and categorizing drones as a threat. In order to address one of the growing hazards that confront both military and commercial aircraft nowadays, this new radar warning receiver technology locates drones and categorizes them as a threat.



Major players in the electronic warfare market are concentrating on innovative products, such as defensive electronic warfare systems, to boost their revenues. These systems are a type of military technology aimed at protecting against and countering electronic threats and attacks, primarily to safeguard military assets, personnel, and critical infrastructure from hostile electronic and electromagnetic activities. For example, in May 2024, Anduril Industries Inc., a US-based defense technology firm, introduced the Pulsar AI-powered electronic warfare system during the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week. This system marks a significant leap in electronic warfare capabilities, engineered to effectively counter both existing and emerging threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. Pulsar leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to rapidly identify and neutralize threats, especially focusing on small to medium-sized drones. Its onboard computing and software-defined radios allow it to adapt to evolving threats in real-time.



In April 2024, Sigma Defense Systems LLC, a technology firm based in the US that offers systems and services to the Department of Defense, acquired EWA Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is strategically intended to strengthen Sigma's capabilities in Electronic Warfare (EW), a critical aspect of contemporary military operations. EWA Inc., also based in the US, specializes in electronic warfare (EW) technologies and solutions.



Major companies operating in the electronic warfare market market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Saab, RTX Corporation, Thales Group, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo SPA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., The Boeing Company, Textron Inc., ASELSAN AS, Hensoldt AG, Cobham Plc, Cohort plc, Mercury Systems Inc., Chemring Group PLC, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Elettronica S. p. A., Rohde & Schwarz, Terma, Indra Sistemas, RADA Electronic Industries, QinetiQ Group and SRC Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Products: EW Equipment; Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

By Capability: Electronic Protection; Electronic Support; Electronic Attack

By Platform: Land; Naval; Airborne; Space

Subsegments:

By EW Equipment: Jammers; Electronic Support Measures (ESM) Systems; Electronic Attack Systems; Electronic Protection Systems; Countermeasure Systems

By Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS): Training And Simulation Services; Mission Planning And Support; Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR) Support; Maintenance And Logistics Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Warfare Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Warfare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Electronic Warfare Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market



5. Global Electronic Warfare Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Electronic Warfare PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Electronic Warfare Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Electronic Warfare Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Electronic Warfare Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Electronic Warfare Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Segmentation By Products, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

EW Equipment

Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

6.2. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Segmentation By Capability, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

6.3. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

6.4. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Sub-Segmentation Of EW Equipment, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Jammers

Electronic Support Measures (ESM) Systems

Electronic Attack Systems

Electronic Protection Systems

Countermeasure Systems

6.5. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS), By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Training And Simulation Services

Mission Planning And Support

Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR) Support

Maintenance And Logistics Support

7. Electronic Warfare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Warfare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Electronic Warfare Market Analysis



30. Electronic Warfare Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Electronic Warfare Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Electronic Warfare Market Company Profiles

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

Saab

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

31. Electronic Warfare Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SPA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Boeing Company

Textron Inc.

ASELSAN AS

Hensoldt AG

Cobham Plc

Cohort plc

Mercury Systems Inc.

Chemring Group



32. Global Electronic Warfare Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic Warfare Market



34. Recent Developments In The Electronic Warfare Market



35. Electronic Warfare Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



