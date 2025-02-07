Application Delivery Controller-as-a-Service (ADCaaS) Market Forecast to Reach $36.8 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Native Architectures and Multi-Cloud Strategies is One of the Primary Drivers

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) was valued at US$24.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$36.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A10 Networks, Inc., Algiz Technology, Alten GmbH, Ardorsys Technologies, Cisco Systems (India) Pvt., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the ADCaaS market is driven by several factors, reflecting broader trends in technology adoption and enterprise IT strategies. The increasing adoption of cloud-native architectures and multi-cloud strategies is one of the primary drivers, as organizations seek to manage application delivery across diverse and distributed environments. The rise of remote work and the need for secure, scalable, and flexible application delivery solutions have further propelled the demand for ADCaaS.

Additionally, the growing complexity of application environments, driven by the proliferation of microservices and containerization, has expanded the need for agile and dynamic ADC solutions that can efficiently manage application traffic and performance. The integration of AI and machine learning into ADCaaS platforms is also accelerating market growth, as these technologies enable more intelligent and automated application delivery, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving overall efficiency.

Furthermore, regulatory pressures and the increasing focus on application security are driving organizations to adopt ADCaaS solutions that offer advanced security features and compliance capabilities, ensuring that they can meet the demands of modern digital operations while protecting against evolving cyber threats.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



End-Use (IT & Telecom End-Use, Retail End-Use, BFSI End-Use, Government End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT & Telecom End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Retail End-Use segment is also set to grow at 8.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) market report include:

A10 Networks, Inc.

Algiz Technology

Alten GmbH

Ardorsys Technologies

Cisco Systems (India) Pvt., Ltd.

KEMP Technologies, Inc.

Oracle India

Royal Mail

Total Uptime Technologies

Viperline Solutions

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Application Delivery Controller as a Service (ADCaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Application Performance Optimization Throws the Spotlight on ADCaaS Solutions

Rise of Multi-Cloud Strategies Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for ADCaaS Providers

Surge in Remote Work Models Strengthens Business Case for Scalable and Flexible ADCaaS

Growing Focus on Application Security Drives Adoption of Integrated ADCaaS with Security Features

Expansion of Microservices Architecture Spurs Demand for Advanced Application Delivery Controllers as a Service

Increased Complexity of Enterprise IT Environments Throws the Spotlight on Managed ADCaaS Offerings

Proliferation of SaaS Applications Drives Growth in ADCaaS to Optimize SaaS Delivery and Performance

Digital Transformation Initiatives Accelerate Adoption of ADCaaS for Seamless Application Delivery

Expansion of IoT Ecosystems Generates Opportunities for ADCaaS in Managing IoT Application Traffic

Hybrid IT Environments Expand Market Opportunities for ADCaaS in Unified Application Management

Growing Adoption of Edge Computing Throws the Spotlight on ADCaaS for Edge Application Delivery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uebwvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment