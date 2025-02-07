United States Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Outlook to 2035, with Profiles of WEC Energy Group, The AES Corp, Santee Cooper, PPL Corp and NRG Energy

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers comprehensive information and an understanding of the solar PV market in the US. The report discusses the renewable power market in the United States and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the US solar PV market.

A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report analyses the US solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes:

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2015-2035), generation trends (2015-2035), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the US solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

Deal analysis of the US solar PV market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the United States.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US solar PV market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023



2. US Renewable Power Market

2.1 Renewable Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035

3. US Solar PV Market

3.1 Solar PV Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

3.2 Solar PV Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

3.3 Solar PV Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2030

3.4 Solar PV Market, US, Power Plants

Solar PV Market, US, Major Active Plants

Solar PV Market, US, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

Solar PV Market, US, Key Under-construction Projects.

3.5 Solar PV Market, US, Deal Analysis, 2023

Solar PV Market, US, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023

Solar PV Market, US, Split by Deal Type, 2023

3.6 Solar PV Module Market, US, 2015-2028

Solar PV Module Market, US, Crystalline Modules, Market Size, 2015-2028

Solar PV Module Market, US, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2015-2028

4. US Renewable Energy Market Overview

4.1 Federal Initiatives, US

Brief of the upcoming 2025 Budget

Climate Goals in Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act (TCJA)

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Production Tax Credits

Investment Tax Credits

Solar Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA)

Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit

Renewable Energy Target

Rural Energy for America Program: Grants

Empowering Rural America Program (New ERA)

Tribal Energy Program Grant

US Department of Energy - Loan Guarantee Program

Green Power Purchasing Goal

Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

SunShot Initiative, 2030

Solar Funding

Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

Energy Policy Act - Alternative Fuels

Biorefinery Assistance Program

DOE Funding for Renewables and Geothermal Energy

Hydrogen Energy - DOE Hydrogen Program

4.2 Common State-Level Incentives

Overview

Renewable Portfolio Standards

Renewable Energy Certificates

Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy

Interconnection Standards

Standard Interconnection Agreements for Wind Power Plants

Net Metering

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)

5. US Solar PV Power Market Company Profiles

WEC Energy Group Inc

The AES Corp

Santee Cooper

PPL Corp

NRG Energy Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfq3bn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.