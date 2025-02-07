United States Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Outlook to 2035, with Profiles of WEC Energy Group, The AES Corp, Santee Cooper, PPL Corp and NRG Energy

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive information and an understanding of the solar PV market in the US. The report discusses the renewable power market in the United States and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the US solar PV market.
A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
The report analyses the US solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes:
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview of the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2015-2035), generation trends (2015-2035), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Detailed overview of the US solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.
- Deal analysis of the US solar PV market.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV.
- Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the United States.
Reasons to Buy
- The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US solar PV market.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023
2. US Renewable Power Market
2.1 Renewable Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035
2.2 Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035
- Renewable Power Market, US, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035
3. US Solar PV Market
3.1 Solar PV Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
3.2 Solar PV Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035
3.3 Solar PV Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2030
3.4 Solar PV Market, US, Power Plants
- Solar PV Market, US, Major Active Plants
- Solar PV Market, US, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
- Solar PV Market, US, Key Under-construction Projects.
3.5 Solar PV Market, US, Deal Analysis, 2023
- Solar PV Market, US, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023
- Solar PV Market, US, Split by Deal Type, 2023
3.6 Solar PV Module Market, US, 2015-2028
- Solar PV Module Market, US, Crystalline Modules, Market Size, 2015-2028
- Solar PV Module Market, US, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2015-2028
4. US Renewable Energy Market Overview
4.1 Federal Initiatives, US
- Brief of the upcoming 2025 Budget
- Climate Goals in Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
- Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act (TCJA)
- Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
- Production Tax Credits
- Investment Tax Credits
- Solar Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA)
- Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit
- Renewable Energy Target
- Rural Energy for America Program: Grants
- Empowering Rural America Program (New ERA)
- Tribal Energy Program Grant
- US Department of Energy - Loan Guarantee Program
- Green Power Purchasing Goal
- Federal Initiatives for Solar Power
- SunShot Initiative, 2030
- Solar Funding
- Federal Initiatives for Wind Power
- Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels
- Energy Policy Act - Alternative Fuels
- Biorefinery Assistance Program
- DOE Funding for Renewables and Geothermal Energy
- Hydrogen Energy - DOE Hydrogen Program
4.2 Common State-Level Incentives
- Overview
- Renewable Portfolio Standards
- Renewable Energy Certificates
- Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy
- Interconnection Standards
- Standard Interconnection Agreements for Wind Power Plants
- Net Metering
- Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)
5. US Solar PV Power Market Company Profiles
- WEC Energy Group Inc
- The AES Corp
- Santee Cooper
- PPL Corp
- NRG Energy Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfq3bn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.