Trends Shaping the $22.63 Bn Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2029: Growth Potential in Emerging Markets and Rising Inclination Towards Decentralized Healthcare Systems

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (TB, HAI, STD), Pregnancy), Purchase Mode (Rx, OTC), Technology (Biochemistry, MDx (RT-PCR, INAAT)), Sample (Blood, Urine), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The point of care diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 22.63 billion in 2029 from the value of USD 15.05 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. One of the primary reasons that will fuel POC testing is the favourable government initiatives and funding. Globally, governments consider these technologies essential in improving the accessibility of health care, bringing down costs, and enhancing outcomes for patients.







Many governments also provide financial support in addition to the provision of grants with regulatory incentives to focus on the development and adoption of POC testing solutions. In developing countries with a lack of proper health care facilities, the governments encourage using POC devices abundantly, decentralizing tests for more underserved populations. Such supportive measures accelerate the adoption of POC diagnostics and thus are opening new market opportunities for diagnostic companies.

PoC Diagnostics Market Trends

Infectious disease testing products segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the point of care diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period

Blood samples segment accounted for the largest market share in the point of care diagnostics market, by sample, during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market for point of care diagnostics

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing incidence of infectious disease, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, favourable government initiatives for point of care testing, and rising number of waived tests), opportunities (Increasing growth potential in emerging markets, rising inclination toward decentralized healthcare system, booming healthcare spending worldwide), restraints (Pricing pressure on manufacturers and stringent regulatory approval process for product commercialization), and challenges (Inadequate standardization with centralized lab methods and premium pricing of novel platforms) influencing the growth of the point of care diagnostics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the point of care diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the point of care diagnostics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the point of care diagnostics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), and Danaher (US).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 578 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Favorable Government Initiatives for Point of Care Testing Rising Number of Waived Tests

Restraints Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Product Commercialization

Opportunities Increasing Growth Potential in Emerging Markets Rising Inclination Toward Decentralized Healthcare System Booming Healthcare Spending Worldwide

Challenges Inadequate Standardization with Centralized Lab Methods Premium Pricing of Novel Platforms



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Impact of Point of Care PCR Testing for Community-Acquired Pneumonia in Denmark

Case Study 2: Assessing Point of Care Viral Load Testing Impact on HIV Monitoring in Nigeria

Case Study 3: Clinical Impact of Routine Molecular Point of Care Test for Influenza in Hospitalized Adults

Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI on Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Regulatory Landscape

Major PoC DiagnosticsCompanies Profiled

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Quidelortho Corporation

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMerieux

Biosynex SA

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Trinity Biotech

Werfen

Nova Biomedical

Sekisui Diagnostics

Boditech Med Inc.

Grifols, SA

Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC

PTS Diagnostics

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Response Biomedical

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Fluxergy

Precision Biosensor, Inc.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Mankind Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzoari

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment