Trends Shaping the $22.63 Bn Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2029: Growth Potential in Emerging Markets and Rising Inclination Towards Decentralized Healthcare Systems

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (TB, HAI, STD), Pregnancy), Purchase Mode (Rx, OTC), Technology (Biochemistry, MDx (RT-PCR, INAAT)), Sample (Blood, Urine), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The point of care diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 22.63 billion in 2029 from the value of USD 15.05 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. One of the primary reasons that will fuel POC testing is the favourable government initiatives and funding. Globally, governments consider these technologies essential in improving the accessibility of health care, bringing down costs, and enhancing outcomes for patients.
Many governments also provide financial support in addition to the provision of grants with regulatory incentives to focus on the development and adoption of POC testing solutions. In developing countries with a lack of proper health care facilities, the governments encourage using POC devices abundantly, decentralizing tests for more underserved populations. Such supportive measures accelerate the adoption of POC diagnostics and thus are opening new market opportunities for diagnostic companies.
PoC Diagnostics Market Trends
- Infectious disease testing products segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the point of care diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period
- Blood samples segment accounted for the largest market share in the point of care diagnostics market, by sample, during the forecast period
- Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market for point of care diagnostics
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Analysis of key drivers (Growing incidence of infectious disease, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, favourable government initiatives for point of care testing, and rising number of waived tests), opportunities (Increasing growth potential in emerging markets, rising inclination toward decentralized healthcare system, booming healthcare spending worldwide), restraints (Pricing pressure on manufacturers and stringent regulatory approval process for product commercialization), and challenges (Inadequate standardization with centralized lab methods and premium pricing of novel platforms) influencing the growth of the point of care diagnostics market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the point of care diagnostics market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the point of care diagnostics market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the point of care diagnostics market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), and Danaher (US).
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|578
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$15.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$22.63 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Favorable Government Initiatives for Point of Care Testing
- Rising Number of Waived Tests
- Restraints
- Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers
- Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Product Commercialization
- Opportunities
- Increasing Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
- Rising Inclination Toward Decentralized Healthcare System
- Booming Healthcare Spending Worldwide
- Challenges
- Inadequate Standardization with Centralized Lab Methods
- Premium Pricing of Novel Platforms
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Impact of Point of Care PCR Testing for Community-Acquired Pneumonia in Denmark
- Case Study 2: Assessing Point of Care Viral Load Testing Impact on HIV Monitoring in Nigeria
- Case Study 3: Clinical Impact of Routine Molecular Point of Care Test for Influenza in Hospitalized Adults
Additional Insights Covered
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Pricing Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Investment and Funding Scenario
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026
- Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
- Impact of AI on Point of Care Diagnostics Market
- Regulatory Landscape
Major PoC DiagnosticsCompanies Profiled
- Abbott
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher
- Quidelortho Corporation
- BD
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- bioMerieux
- Biosynex SA
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
- Trinity Biotech
- Werfen
- Nova Biomedical
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Boditech Med Inc.
- Grifols, SA
- Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC
- PTS Diagnostics
- Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH
- Response Biomedical
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
- BTNX Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- Fluxergy
- Precision Biosensor, Inc.
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L
- Orasure Technologies, Inc.
- Mankind Pharma
