BFCM - 2024 Full year results

Results for the year ended December 31, 2024Press Release
 Strasbourg, February 6, 2025


Results for the year ended December 31, 202420242023Change 2024/2023
RECORD NET REVENUE€12.370bn€11.808bn        +4.8%
of which retail banking€8.413bn€8.410bn        0.0%
of which specialized business lines€2.916bn€2.563bn        +13.8%
GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES UNDER CONTROL
POSITIVE SCISSOR EFFECT		-€6.268bn-€6.057bn        +3.5%
HIGHER COST OF RISK DUE TO THE ECONOMIC CLIMATE AND INCREASED PROVISIONS-€1.807bn-€1.279bn        +41.3%
NET INCOME AT RECORD LEVEL€3.412bn€3.345bn        +2.0%


GROWTH IN LENDING1
Home loansEquipment loans and leasingConsumer credit
€120.7bn€117.2bn€48.2bn
0.0%+3.0%+5.7%


SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
CET1 Ratio2Shareholders’ equity
18.8%€45.20bn

1 Changes in outstandings calculated over 12 months. 2 Ratio estimated at December 31, 2024 for Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale which includes BFCM in its scope of consolidation. The integration of earnings into shareholders’ equity is subject to approval by the ECB.

