BFCM - 2024 Full year results

Results for the year ended December 31, 2024 Press Release Strasbourg, February 6, 2025





Results for the year ended December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Change 2024/2023 RECORD NET REVENUE €12.370bn €11.808bn +4.8% of which retail banking €8.413bn €8.410bn 0.0% of which specialized business lines €2.916bn €2.563bn +13.8% GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES UNDER CONTROL

POSITIVE SCISSOR EFFECT -€6.268bn -€6.057bn +3.5% HIGHER COST OF RISK DUE TO THE ECONOMIC CLIMATE AND INCREASED PROVISIONS -€1.807bn -€1.279bn +41.3% NET INCOME AT RECORD LEVEL €3.412bn €3.345bn +2.0%





GROWTH IN LENDING1 Home loans Equipment loans and leasing Consumer credit €120.7bn €117.2bn €48.2bn 0.0% +3.0% +5.7%





SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE CET1 Ratio2 Shareholders’ equity 18.8% €45.20bn

Download the press releas: Press Releases | Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

Press contact :

Aziz Ridouan: +33(0)6 01 10 31 69 – aziz.ridouan@creditmutuel.fr

Press contact: +33 (0)3 88 14 84 00 – com-alliancefederale@creditmutuel.fr

Investor contact :

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel – bfcm-web@creditmutuel.fr

1 Changes in outstandings calculated over 12 months. 2 Ratio estimated at December 31, 2024 for Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale which includes BFCM in its scope of consolidation. The integration of earnings into shareholders’ equity is subject to approval by the ECB.

