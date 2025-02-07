$10.7 Billion Healthcare Mobile Robots Market Outlook, 2030 by Type, End Use and Region - Akebia Therapeutics, ABB, Aethon, Omron Corp., and Amazon Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobile Robots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Healthcare Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.70%. The expansion of this market can be ascribed to the introduction of highly advanced robotic equipment in healthcare, the global increase in the elderly population, a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, and the upsurge in healthcare expenditures.





North America established its dominance in the market in 2024 by securing the largest share of revenue. This achievement can be attributed to the presence of favorable government initiatives and a highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income levels, the increasing adoption of robotic technologies, particularly service robots within healthcare institutions, and ongoing product launches in the market are among the factors expected to bolster the growth of this regional market.



Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements

Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Staff

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Improved Patient Care

Key Market Challenges

Cost of Implementation

Integration with Existing Systems

Safety Concerns

Key Market Trends

Telemedicine Support

Enhanced Navigation and Autonomy

Robotics for Rehabilitation

Key Players Profiled in the Healthcare Mobile Robots Market

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc.

Omron Corp.

Amazon.com Inc.

Mobile Industrial Robots A.p.S.

Nordson Corp.

Teradyne Inc.

ATEAGO Technology Co. Ltd.

VGo Communications Inc.

Report Scope

Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By Type:

Hospital Robots

Care Robots

Imaging Assistance

Rehabilitation and Mobility

Teleoperation and Telepresence Systems

Surgical Robots

Walking Assisting Robots

Others

Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

