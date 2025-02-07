$10.7 Billion Healthcare Mobile Robots Market Outlook, 2030 by Type, End Use and Region - Akebia Therapeutics, ABB, Aethon, Omron Corp., and Amazon Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobile Robots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthcare Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.70%. The expansion of this market can be ascribed to the introduction of highly advanced robotic equipment in healthcare, the global increase in the elderly population, a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, and the upsurge in healthcare expenditures.
North America established its dominance in the market in 2024 by securing the largest share of revenue. This achievement can be attributed to the presence of favorable government initiatives and a highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income levels, the increasing adoption of robotic technologies, particularly service robots within healthcare institutions, and ongoing product launches in the market are among the factors expected to bolster the growth of this regional market.
Key Market Drivers
- Technological Advancements
- Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Staff
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure
- Improved Patient Care
Key Market Challenges
- Cost of Implementation
- Integration with Existing Systems
- Safety Concerns
Key Market Trends
- Telemedicine Support
- Enhanced Navigation and Autonomy
- Robotics for Rehabilitation
Key Players Profiled in the Healthcare Mobile Robots Market
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Aethon Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Mobile Industrial Robots A.p.S.
- Nordson Corp.
- Teradyne Inc.
- ATEAGO Technology Co. Ltd.
- VGo Communications Inc.
Report Scope
Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By Type:
- Hospital Robots
- Care Robots
- Imaging Assistance
- Rehabilitation and Mobility
- Teleoperation and Telepresence Systems
- Surgical Robots
- Walking Assisting Robots
- Others
Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By End-use:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Research Institutes
- Others
Healthcare Mobile Robots Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f12h7u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment