Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Research Centres Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout Europe.
The European Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject.
These include:
- Agriculture & Food
- Archaeology & History
- Astronomy
- Biology
- Business & Economics
- Earth Sciences
- Education
- Energy & Industry
- Engineering & Technology
- Environment
- Health & Medicine
- Humanities & Social Sciences
- Industrial Relations
- International Affairs
- Law
- Mathematics
- Regional Affairs
- Religion
- Women & Gender
The European Research Centres Directory' arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.
The European Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including: year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
Entries include:
- The name of center, address, and full contact details including email and URL
- Senior personnel names
- Center affiliations
- Staff numbers
- Description of research program
- Publications
- Services and special facilities.
The directory includes master, subject, name, and country indexes. The directory is an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research.
Countries covered include:
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom.
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl0onp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.