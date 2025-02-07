Printed Electronics Market to Reach US$ 62.57 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global printed electronics market valuation is poised to reach US$ 62.57 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The global printed electronics market has been creating quite a buzz lately. It is rising at a rapid pace, offers a range of applications, and is a hotbed for new innovative technology. This industry is mainly influenced by inks, substrates, and other related materials. Wherein, the ink segment accounted for more than 45% of revenue in 2023. When segmented by application, displays came in first with a revenue share of 35%, with RFID tags and sensors close behind. By region, the Asia-Pacific region was the main contender thanks to China, Japan, and South Korea who all made huge technological strides in this sector.

A deeper look into the printed electronics market shows that there have been many factors contributing to growth. For starters, lightweight devices are all the rage these days — accounting for nearly half of market growth in 2023 alone. On top of that though it is also much cheaper compared to conventional electronic manufacturing procedures which makes their products about a third less expensive than competitors'. However, it has not been all sunshine and rainbows for printed electronics manufacturers as they started to grow.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) technology continues to develop and combine with printed electronics, its impact on the future of smart technology is becoming increasingly evident. Printed electronics, which involve the use of conductive inks and flexible substrates to form lightweight, cost-effective electronic components, are perfectly suited for IoT applications. These components allow the seamless integration of antennas, sensors, and circuits into everyday objects, improving their functionality and connectivity. With IoT devices projected to account for more than half of all future smart technologies, the incorporation of printed electronics is expected to play a key role in this transformation.

More than 25% of these IoT devices are expected to feature printed electronic components, a trend that will significantly accelerate the growth of both industries. This convergence is propelled by the demand for energy-efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to fulfill the demands of an increasingly connected world. Printed electronics offer unique advantages, such as lightweight design, flexibility, and the ability to conform to irregular surfaces, making them perfect for IoT applications in sectors like automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. For instance, smart packaging, wearable health monitors, and connected home devices are already leveraging printed electronics to improve their abilities. As IoT adoption continues to grow, with billions of devices anticipated to be connected globally in the coming years, the synergy between IoT and printed electronics will likely redefine the terrain of smart technology, fostering innovation and driving new applications across industries.

Strong Demand for Wearable and Flexible Devices

The demand for wearable technology is exploding, which means good things for the printed electronics market. The global wearables market will be worth US$ 265 billion by 2023, while the number of devices sold each year will reach nearly half a billion (492 million). Much of this growth will come from the smartwatch market, though there will be a robust uptick in sales of wearables and other types of hearable devices. The report also highlights how some countries are adopting connected wearables faster than others. In North America, for instance, there will be 439 million 5G connections by 2023 – an expansion of 222 million compared with the number connected through 4G in 2017. In China alone there were more than half a billion mobile phone subscriptions at the end of last year, showing its potential as a major consumer market for connected devices.

Meanwhile, back in North America, more people have started utilizing or wearing electronic devices as part of their daily routines over the past few years. Nearly one-third (32%) now own smart home products such as lights or door locks that can be controlled remotely from their mobiles. By comparison, only one-quarter (24%) had these gadgets two years ago. Of those who utilize or wear internet-connected electronics regularly today – namely wearables and IoT – three-quarters (74%) do so because it provides them peace of mind regarding security and other issues: they can control alarms and cameras remotely on those occasions when they can’t get home easily.

Display Segment Leads Global Printed Electronics Market, With Thin Film Transistors (TFTs) Projected to Grow

In the global printed electronics market, the display segment appeared as the frontrunner application. In 2023 alone, this segment accounted for more than 34.6% revenue share of the market due to the ever-growing demand for a flexible and affordable display solution in this digitized era. Several factors are giving a boost to the adoption of printed displays, which primarily include being ultra-thin, lightweight, and bendable. Also, with glass screens cracking quite easily these days and wasting so much energy, the energy efficiency and shatterproof screens that come with printed displays are adding fuel to product growth.

Beyond their conventional uses, printed displays are finding growing applications across different industries, with thin film transistors (TFTs) emerging as a standout segment. TFTs, which are a specialized type of field-effect transistor created through thin-film deposition, have experienced significant advancements over the years. Initially limited to roles in sensors and logic circuits, TFTs have extended their utility to include critical applications such as radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. This evolution emphasizes their versatility and increasing significance in modern electronics. TFT displays are now integral to the production of flexible, high-performance, and lightweight electronic devices.

Their capability to be fabricated on non-conducting substrates like glass or even flexible materials has opened up new possibilities for innovative designs in medical devices, consumer electronics, and smart packaging. The rapid growth of this segment is reflected in its projected growth rate of 19.3%, making it the fastest-growing application within the printed display market. This growth is boosted by the rising demand for advanced display technologies that deliver energy efficiency, superior image quality, and adaptability to different form factors.

Moreover, the integration of TFTs into printed electronics aligns with broader trends in the industry, such as the push for sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing procedures. Techniques like inkjet printing have made it possible to produce TFTs at ambient conditions, lowering production costs and environmental impact. As a result, TFTs are not only pushing innovation in displays but are also becoming a cornerstone for appearing technologies like wearable electronics, smart labels, and interactive surfaces. This dynamic growth trajectory emphasizes the transformative potential of TFTs in shaping the future of printed electronics and their applications across diverse sectors.

