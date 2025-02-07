Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Trends, Developments and Strategies 2025-2030: A Projected $15.44 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was valued at USD 9.95 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.44 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.80%.







Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, including genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology, have led to the development of more effective and targeted ERTs, improving the quality of treatment. Many ERTs receive orphan drug designation, which provides incentives for pharmaceutical companies to develop treatments for rare diseases, including tax benefits and market exclusivity. This designation encourages investment in ERT research and development.



Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are continually investing in research and development for ERTs, leading to the development of innovative therapies and the expansion of the treatment landscape. Patient advocacy groups and organizations have played a crucial role in raising awareness about rare diseases and advocating for improved access to ERTs. Their efforts have driven demand and support for ERTs.

Based on Region, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market in 2024. North America, and the United States in particular, boasts a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art medical facilities, specialized treatment centers, and a well-established network of healthcare professionals. This infrastructure supports the development, distribution, and administration of ERTs. North America is home to many pharmaceutical companies, including those that have developed and marketed ERTs. These companies have the resources and expertise to conduct research and clinical trials, obtain regulatory approvals, and bring ERTs to market.



The United States has a well-defined regulatory framework, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) playing a central role in drug approvals. The FDA's guidelines and approval processes have made it conducive for pharmaceutical companies to develop and launch ERTs in the United States. Region has a relatively higher prevalence of rare genetic diseases, including hemophilia, lysosomal storage disorders, and other conditions that necessitate enzyme replacement therapy. This high disease prevalence drives the demand for ERTs in the region.



Key Enzyme Replacement Therapy Players Profiled

Takeda pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Shire plc

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Essential Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck KGaA

AbbVie Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

