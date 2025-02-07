UK Air Source Heat Pump Market Report 2025-2030: Trends and Strategies Shaping the $5+ Billion Market, Featuring Alto Energy, Clade Engineering Systems, Global Energy Systems & Technology & More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market was valued at USD 2.34 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.25%. The United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump market is witnessing robust growth, due to several factors, including rising energy costs, government incentives, and a strong push for sustainability.







With the UK's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by 2050, there's an increasing demand for renewable heating solutions. Air source heat pumps are seen as a key technology to replace traditional fossil fuel-based heating systems. Also, the UK government offers financial incentives and grants, like the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, making these systems more affordable for homeowners. Energy efficiency and long-term savings are also significant market drivers.

England dominated the United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump market, primarily due to its larger population, higher concentration of urban areas, and stronger demand for energy-efficient heating solutions. The region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by 2050 has led to greater adoption of renewable technologies, including ASHPs. Government incentives, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, are particularly effective in England, encouraging homeowners to transition to greener heating systems. Also, urban areas with higher housing densities and a focus on sustainability further drive the demand for ASHP installations, making England the leading market for ASHPs in the UK.



Key Market Drivers

Booming Residential Sector Across the Region

Growing Expansion Policies Adopted by Key Players

Surging Disposable Income

Key Market Challenges

High Installation Cost

Lack of Skilled Installers

Key Market Trends

Increasing Government Support

Increased Focus on Sustainability

Technological Advancement

Key Air Source Heat Pump Players Profiled in the UK Market

Alto Energy Limited

Clade Engineering Systems Ltd.

Global Energy Systems and Technology Limited

Freedom Heat Pumps

Artimus Limited

Barilla Ltd.

The Electric Heating Company Ltd.

Enula

Cinergi Ltd.

Go Geothermal Ltd.

Report Scope



United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Process:

Air to Air

Air to Water

United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By End Use:

Residential

Hotels & Resorts

Gym & Spas

Education

Food Service

Others

United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Whales

Northern Ireland

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered United Kingdom

