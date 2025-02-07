UK Air Source Heat Pump Market Report 2025-2030: Trends and Strategies Shaping the $5+ Billion Market, Featuring Alto Energy, Clade Engineering Systems, Global Energy Systems & Technology & More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market was valued at USD 2.34 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.25%. The United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump market is witnessing robust growth, due to several factors, including rising energy costs, government incentives, and a strong push for sustainability.
With the UK's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by 2050, there's an increasing demand for renewable heating solutions. Air source heat pumps are seen as a key technology to replace traditional fossil fuel-based heating systems. Also, the UK government offers financial incentives and grants, like the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, making these systems more affordable for homeowners. Energy efficiency and long-term savings are also significant market drivers.
England dominated the United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump market, primarily due to its larger population, higher concentration of urban areas, and stronger demand for energy-efficient heating solutions. The region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by 2050 has led to greater adoption of renewable technologies, including ASHPs. Government incentives, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, are particularly effective in England, encouraging homeowners to transition to greener heating systems. Also, urban areas with higher housing densities and a focus on sustainability further drive the demand for ASHP installations, making England the leading market for ASHPs in the UK.
Key Market Drivers
- Booming Residential Sector Across the Region
- Growing Expansion Policies Adopted by Key Players
- Surging Disposable Income
Key Market Challenges
- High Installation Cost
- Lack of Skilled Installers
Key Market Trends
- Increasing Government Support
- Increased Focus on Sustainability
- Technological Advancement
Key Air Source Heat Pump Players Profiled in the UK Market
- Alto Energy Limited
- Clade Engineering Systems Ltd.
- Global Energy Systems and Technology Limited
- Freedom Heat Pumps
- Artimus Limited
- Barilla Ltd.
- The Electric Heating Company Ltd.
- Enula
- Cinergi Ltd.
- Go Geothermal Ltd.
Report Scope
United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Process:
- Air to Air
- Air to Water
United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By End Use:
- Residential
- Hotels & Resorts
- Gym & Spas
- Education
- Food Service
- Others
United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Direct
- Indirect
United Kingdom Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Region:
- England
- Scotland
- Whales
- Northern Ireland
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt3mwf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment