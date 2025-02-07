African Mining Company Directory 2025

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Mining Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa is central to mining investment. The continent enjoys an unrivalled wealth of mineral resources and investment opportunities.



Africa contains an estimated 30% of global mineral resources, including bauxite, cobalt, copper, chromite, gold, graphite, iron ore, manganese, nickel, phosphate, platinum-group metals (PGMs), potash, rare earth elements (REEs), and zircon - in addition to oil, gas, coal, and diamonds. Natural resources have accounted for about 35% of Africa's growth since 2000. Nonetheless, international investors and mining companies remain cautious, owing to Africa's never-ending challenges: a lack of infrastructure, power, and education; political instability and corruption; complex mining codes and regulations; and health issues.



Africa's long-term potential is increasingly in the spotlight. It is the world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent after Asia, and the fastest-growing part of the world - home to ten of the world's fifteen fastest-growing economies. It is no wonder that Africa continues to attract considerable foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, with most greenfield FDI activity related to natural resources. China and India, in particular, have shown a growing appetite for African mineral resources.



The African Mining Directory is your fast, efficient and cost-effective reference source for the African mining industry.



This well-established, internationally recognized directory on the mining industry is used by mining people throughout Africa. Completely revised and updated annually, the African Mining Directory contains...

all the mining companies

all the principal mining equipment companies

all the consultants and service companies

Fully up-to-date, this unique publication includes all the mining companies (producers of coal, gold, copper, silver, tin, lead, zinc, uranium, rare earth, industrial minerals, etc) plus the companies that supply the mining industry with equipment, services and products.



The African Mining Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate directories on mining companies that have ever been published. This powerful Directory is your connection to the entire African mining scene.

Features of Each Entry:

Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses

Names of senior executives

Description of principal business activities

Major products

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiary companies and associates

Number of employees

Financial information: sales/profit/share capital/ for the last two years

Auditors and Bankers

Principal shareholders and public/private status.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the mining industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Why spend thousands of hours searching for new contacts? This exciting new Directory covers everything you need to know about Africa's mining companies.

Benefit also from being able to:

Target New Leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate profile of your customers and prospects

Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors

Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company

Copy all data as many times as you want.

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to the mining industry.



Whether you are buying or selling, this new Directory will make a very worthwhile investment.

