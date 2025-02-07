Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 02/12/202502/12/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,7363,995
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.650/7.64079.650/6.510
Total Number of Bids Received 3118
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,4864,795
Total Number of Successful Bids 2614
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2614
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.650/7.64079.650/6.510
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.830/7.55080.000/6.470
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.650/7.64079.650/6.510
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.742/7.59079.811/6.500
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.830/7.55080.000/6.470
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.550/7.69079.200/6.570
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.716/7.61079.758/6.500
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.261.20