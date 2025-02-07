Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|02/12/2025
|02/12/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,736
|3,995
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.650
|/
|7.640
|79.650
|/
|6.510
|Total Number of Bids Received
|31
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,486
|4,795
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|26
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|26
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.650
|/
|7.640
|79.650
|/
|6.510
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.830
|/
|7.550
|80.000
|/
|6.470
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.650
|/
|7.640
|79.650
|/
|6.510
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.742
|/
|7.590
|79.811
|/
|6.500
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.830
|/
|7.550
|80.000
|/
|6.470
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.550
|/
|7.690
|79.200
|/
|6.570
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.716
|/
|7.610
|79.758
|/
|6.500
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
|1.20
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management