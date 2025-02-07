Sequencing Reagents Industry Eyes $15.84 Billion Valuation by 2030 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abzena, Illumina, QIAGEN, and Pacific Biosciences of California Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sequencing Reagents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sequencing Reagents Market was valued at USD 8.66 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.54%. The market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by advancements in genomic research and personalized medicine. The market is witnessing a surge in demand as genomic sequencing becomes an integral component of various scientific disciplines, including genomics, oncology, agriculture, and microbiology.







The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, coupled with a growing emphasis on precision medicine, is fueling the adoption of sequencing technologies worldwide. Key players in the industry are continuously investing in research and development to innovate and launch cutting-edge sequencing reagents that offer improved performance, reduced costs, and enhanced scalability.



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies are driving the market forward, facilitating high-throughput sequencing and paving the way for a deeper understanding of genetic variations. The global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of rapid and accurate sequencing in diagnostics and surveillance, further boosting the market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the market, owing to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, along with robust research infrastructure. As the global sequencing reagents market continues to evolve, collaboration between industry stakeholders, government bodies, and academic institutions will be crucial in addressing these challenges and ensuring sustained growth in this dynamic and rapidly advancing field.



Key Market Drivers

Advancements in Genomic Research

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Technological Innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing

Key Market Challenges

Data Management and Analysis Complexity

Cost Constraints

Key Market Trends

Rapid Adoption in Clinical Diagnostics

Expanding Applications in Oncology

Key Players Profiled in the Sequencing Reagents Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abzena Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Report Scope



Sequencing Reagents Market, By Technology:

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Third Generation Sequencing

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Type:

Library Kits

Template Kits

Control Kits

Sequencing Kits

Others

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Application:

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Others

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

