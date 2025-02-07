Sequencing Reagents Industry Eyes $15.84 Billion Valuation by 2030 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abzena, Illumina, QIAGEN, and Pacific Biosciences of California Lead the Competition

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sequencing Reagents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sequencing Reagents Market was valued at USD 8.66 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.54%. The market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by advancements in genomic research and personalized medicine. The market is witnessing a surge in demand as genomic sequencing becomes an integral component of various scientific disciplines, including genomics, oncology, agriculture, and microbiology.



The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, coupled with a growing emphasis on precision medicine, is fueling the adoption of sequencing technologies worldwide. Key players in the industry are continuously investing in research and development to innovate and launch cutting-edge sequencing reagents that offer improved performance, reduced costs, and enhanced scalability.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies are driving the market forward, facilitating high-throughput sequencing and paving the way for a deeper understanding of genetic variations. The global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of rapid and accurate sequencing in diagnostics and surveillance, further boosting the market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the market, owing to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, along with robust research infrastructure. As the global sequencing reagents market continues to evolve, collaboration between industry stakeholders, government bodies, and academic institutions will be crucial in addressing these challenges and ensuring sustained growth in this dynamic and rapidly advancing field.

Key Market Drivers

  • Advancements in Genomic Research
  • Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders
  • Technological Innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing

Key Market Challenges

  • Data Management and Analysis Complexity
  • Cost Constraints

Key Market Trends

  • Rapid Adoption in Clinical Diagnostics
  • Expanding Applications in Oncology

Key Players Profiled in the Sequencing Reagents Market

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Abzena Ltd.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Fluidigm Corporation
  • Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Report Scope

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Technology:

  • Sanger Sequencing
  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Third Generation Sequencing

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Type:

  • Library Kits
  • Template Kits
  • Control Kits
  • Sequencing Kits
  • Others

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Application:

  • Oncology
  • Reproductive Health
  • Clinical Investigation
  • Agrigenomics & Forensics
  • Others

Sequencing Reagents Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages183
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$8.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$15.84 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzseot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Sequencing Reagents Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Next Generation Sequencing NGS
                            
                            
                                Personalized Medicine
                            
                            
                                Sequencing Reagents
                            
                            
                                Third Generation Sequencing
                            
                            
                                Whole Genome Sequencing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data